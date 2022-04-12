Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sends a Sassy Message to Cousin True on Her 4th Birthday: Watch – Up News Info

North West shared a funny message to deliver to his cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter had to say!

North West had his own special tribute for his cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you expected! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday”, North joked, “Ooh, I’m four – four sucks!” »

True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, who was filming the video, gasped audibly at North’s scream as the other kids laughed at her clown — like she wants to. The 8-year-old girl notably wore an oversized t-shirt that featured her dad Kanye Westthe face of wearing the sunglasses he made famous around the release of his 2007 album Graduation.

Other videos taken at the party show True’s mother Khloe in a matching vintage pink and white Dior logo top and pants, singing happy birthday to her baby girl as all the friends and relatives gathered around. gathered. The pastel-colored party was designed by Wild Child Party & Supply while florist Jeff Leatham helped make the toddler’s cat-themed party one to remember.

Other behind-the-scenes videos from the party show True dancing with a costumed character Cameron the Cat from Squishmallows and the kids enjoying cake, a face painting station, an inflatable slide, a ball pit and a kitten zoo.

Besides showing off her personality at her cousin’s party, this isn’t the first time North has shared her unique side! In a recent video for vogue magazine, like mom Kim Kardashian toured the family home, she also shared North’s adorable and creative paintings and sketches.

Kim showed off the creations made by her “really, really good artist North” who “loves to paint,” displaying a few pieces that had nature scenes and an adorable wolf plus a bearded dragon. Additionally, Kim showed off a “charcoal” drawing North made when she had COVID — and the mood of the photo definitely reflected that! The image featured what appeared to be North drawing herself perhaps breathing fire, or at least looking miserable, surrounded by what could be described as chaos or disorientation. “Maybe it was just her emo mood,” Kim joked, adding that she loved “seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and feels,” saying it was “a pass- amazing time for her”.