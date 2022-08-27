Kim Kardashian’s diet: “It’s not healthy to lose so much weight in such a short time” (Claire Desvaux, dietitian)

(ETX Daily Up) – At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian bragged about shedding around 7 pounds in just three weeks to fit into the historic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe during her famous ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ in 1962. Confidences that did not earn him the approval of the public, and for good reason… Losing so much weight in such a short time is not without risk, as Claire Desvaux, dietician and naturopath, explains.

Is it healthy to lose so much weight in such a short time?

The answer is obviously a big no. This weight loss was necessarily obtained at the cost of severe dietary restriction, and surely also thanks to the taking of laxatives and/or high-dose diuretics, an increase in sweating, intense physical training, or even taking active fat burners…

Kim Kardashian has rightly specified that she made a strict diet, without carbohydrates or sugars, to achieve her goal. Is it really possible, achievable, without risk of deficiencies?

If this type of very strict diet is followed over a very short period, it will have no consequences, provided however that you do not have health problems or eating disorders, that you are not pregnant, or in full growth. But that means doing it under the strict supervision of a nutrition professional and supplementing yourself to make up for potential deficiencies.

Without monitoring, what consequences can such a strict diet have in the short and long term?

Already, a weight recovery almost as fast as the loss itself. It is generally estimated that, to stabilize your weight after a very rapid weight loss, it takes one month per kilo lost, to give the body time to regulate itself. As I also mentioned above, this restriction can lead to food intake disorders, anorexia and/or bulimia, which lead to a vicious circle with heavy consequences on the physical and psychological levels. This diet can also generate deficiencies in essential nutrients, such as minerals, vitamins, enzymes, fibers, proteins. Not consuming carbohydrates also means depriving yourself of a source of energy, which can result in a drop in vitality. It is also necessary to ensure that the weight loss concerns the so-called fat mass and not the muscles.

Social networks seem to have pushed certain injunctions related to thinness to the extreme. Have you experienced this phenomenon through your patients?

Some women, especially among the youngest, are obviously very influenced by what they see on social networks, in the media, on the catwalks… People with low self-esteem, a lack of confidence, are the most impacted. They think that they will be better off if they conform to these standards which are not standards and which do not correspond to them at all. With the approach of summer, this injunction to thinness is even more glaring because the objective is to achieve the famous ‘summer body’ to feel good in swimsuits and summer clothes. And indeed, it is not necessarily the people who really have extra pounds who are the most eager to lose weight. This attitude reflects a deep malaise and a kind of self-rejection that is very unhealthy and painful.

Kim Kardashian also announced her intention to “catch up at the end of the gala with a dinner of pizzas and donuts”. What consequences can these alternations between restrictions and excesses have?

Completely disrupt the metabolism. The body, when it has experienced a period of restriction, will then remember this lack, and by survival reflex, store more than necessary what will then be ingested, in anticipation of a new deprivation. Weight regain is therefore inevitable, but also a kind of resistance to weight loss thereafter. In addition, since the diet followed by Kim Kardashian was very low in carbohydrates, this brutal and massive intake of starchy foods via pizza and donuts risks seriously disturbing the pancreas and therefore blood sugar. The consequences at a less serious level will also be observed on the digestive level. The stomach, which has necessarily retracted during the diet period, will have difficulty in accommodating larger quantities of food at first.



What would you advise young people who are trying at all costs to look like these star influencers, even if it means starving themselves?

To learn to accept themselves as they are, to treat themselves with kindness and respect. Because to starve yourself like this is to mistreat your body! It is also fooling oneself into thinking that one feels better, more beautiful or attractive by being thinner. I would also tell them that the silhouettes of certain stars or public figures are not natural, that they were obtained at the cost of – very – great deprivation or by going through cosmetic surgery. That these women fight against their deep nature to display these measurements, that they deprive themselves and must know great frustrations.

A ‘good’ diet, isn’t it ultimately a diet adapted to each patient?

Yes, we are all different, with metabolisms, height, weight, appetite, digestive system, temperament, and experience that are unique to us. What suits one may not 100% suit another. It is therefore a question of knowing yourself well, of knowing how you function, in order to adapt your diet in a personalized way to your needs, your tastes, your activity and your lifestyle.