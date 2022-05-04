Kim Kardashian’s dress at the Met Gala: The mistake of suddenly losing weight to fit into a dress like Kim Kardashian did with Marilyn Monroe’s | Univision Health News
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met gala for just a few minutes (the duration of a walk on the red carpet) and she felt so uncomfortable that she wore a replica for dinner, as she herself confessed. In order to wear this dress — the same one Monroe wore when she sang the ultra-famous “Happy Birthday to her, Mr. President” to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962 — the star went on a strict diet that concluded that same night with a feast of pizza and donuts.
She had to lose 16 pounds in about three weeks in order to wear the beige, glitter-embroidered dress, a super-skinny model that hugged Kardashian’s wasp waist as it once did Monroe’s. The sheath dress in nude chiffon souffle encrusted with gemstones, which sold at auction for nearly $5 million in 2016, was so tight she had to be sewn afterward.
Kardashian did just the opposite of what was recommended
This is what usually happens: it is estimated that 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, but 40% regain, in the following two years, more than half of the weight they lost. And these weight swings (with so-called ‘yo-yo dieting’, which cause a rebound effect) are dangerous: they can increase the risk of death from heart disease in postmenopausal women, among other problems.
To lose weight, be consistent
The fluctuations in the first twelve weeks of the diet negatively influenced the weight of the participants in this study, which took into account the medium term (12 months and two years later). This means that a person who, for example, loses 4 pounds one week, gains two back the next, and then loses another pound again is doing worse than someone who consistently loses a pound a week for three weeks.
“My recommendation to patients, based on this research, is to try to keep your eating habits fairly similar on a day-to-day basisFeig noted.
“Things like planning the week’s meal on Sunday and eating out fewer times can help us, as they reduce the chances of making impulsive decisions.” Building a consistent and healthy eating habit, she says, can help reduce weight variability and help you lose it more consistently, even if it’s slowly.
Your weight is predefined
The body resists change: This is the metabolic set-point theory, which explains how the body tends to maintain a weight determined by the hypothalamus, the ‘control center’ of the endocrine system in the brain. When there is some variation in weight —for example, you follow that detox diet that your neighbor recommended—, the hypothalamus lowers your metabolism so that the body spends less. So when you get back to normal, you gain the weight back. The good thing is that those reference points can be modified.
Some basic tips to achieve it:
- Willpower is a limited resource. For this reason—we burn ourselves out when we continually have to say no to those fries—one trick that won’t fail is to make a decision ahead of time about irresistible unhealthy foods. If, for example, once you start the fries you can’t stop, don’t start! This decision should be taken cold and not in front of an appetizing dish and when your stomach is roaring.
- make it a habit. Gretchen Rubin, author of the book on how to change habits Better Than Before (Better than before), assures that “changing our habits allows us to alter our destiny”. Rubin, who becomes a test subject to write his books, compiles endless tricks that, more than one, uses to ruin a good habit. Among them is achieve the goal. “A powerful and, at first glance, illogical reason,” says Rubin, “is that many times we have a goal and this is precisely what can mess it up. Once I reach the ideal weight, I have already reached my goal. Then we go back to eating normally, and we get fat. It’s about changing forever, indefinitely.” Sometimes you have to abstain from something forever. Like the fries.
- Pay attention: not only to what, but also to how. We already have the scientific foundations about what is or is not healthy. But the trick could be in how to eat, and not only in what. Pediatrician Jan Chocen Bays, author of several books on the subject, often speaks of not one, but seven ‘famines’. The one with the eye (“mmm, how good does that cake look”); that of the heart (“that cake reminds me of the one my grandmother used to cook”); that of the mind (“I shouldn’t eat that cake. I have to lose three kilos…”). And so on. It is, in short, about not letting the mind stray too far from the body. All the distractions of daily life mechanically reinforce food intake, and this is a major factor in weight gain and obesity. Paying attention while we eat could be one of the keys to combating the plague of obesity.
Mental health, not just physical
It is not the first time that Kardashian, with hundreds of millions of followers, airs unhealthy practices. At the 2019 Met gala, for example, he confessed that he had to take breathing exercise classes in order to wear a corset, signed by Thierry Mugler, that literally did not let him breathe.
She is also the creator of the firm Skims, a slimming and firming girdle company that promotes more traditional beauty standards.
With all this, Kardashian not only embellishes the epic of physical suffering, but also mental. Monroe committed suicide three months after wearing this garment, partly because of the pain caused by being recognized only as a sexual symbol and for pure aesthetics and entertainment.