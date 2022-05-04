Kim Kardashian’s dress at the Met Gala: The mistake of suddenly losing weight to fit into a dress like Kim Kardashian did with Marilyn Monroe’s | Univision Health News

The body resists change: This is the metabolic set-point theory, which explains how the body tends to maintain a weight determined by the hypothalamus, the ‘control center’ of the endocrine system in the brain. When there is some variation in weight —for example, you follow that detox diet that your neighbor recommended—, the hypothalamus lowers your metabolism so that the body spends less. So when you get back to normal, you gain the weight back. The good thing is that those reference points can be modified.