Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson resurfaces in photo with mom Amy and sister Casey and fans are all saying the same thing

PETE Davidson has shocked fans after resurfacing on social media in a new photo with his mother Amy and sister Casey.

Fans have noticed a major difference between the comedian’s family and that of his ex Kim Kardashian.

Pete’s mother, Amy, 53, took to her Instagram profile on Sunday to share a sweet photo with her SNL star son and daughter Casey, 25.

The trio huddled around a chair in their Staten Island home as they celebrated the mother-of-two’s birthday.

The comedian gave the camera a sweet smile while wearing khakis, slippers and a black hoodie.

Amy captioned her post: “Happy birthday to me 💙 I’m the luckiest mom in town!! »

FAN COMMENTS

Fans were shocked at how different Pete’s family was from his ex Kim Kardashian’s mother and sisters.

“So normal compared to ‘normal’ California. Her sister is pretty,” one wrote on Reddit.

“Looks like a nice, down-to-earth family of people who really love each other and communicate normally. I’m glad he stopped being involved with this family of absolutely ridiculous clowns who bump into each other on camera and live in marble caves,” a second agreed.

A third remarked, “Oh, look at a family photo where family members don’t sexualize each other. Maybe the karjenners can get something out of this. »

Pete and Kim called it quits in August after nine months of dating.

“HE HAD ENOUGH! »

Earlier in September, the comedian’s old friends from his Staten Island neighborhood told The Sun exclusively that he was better off without the reality star.

A pal of the former SNL comedian, 28, said he thought Pete called Kim, 41, because he had had enough.

Johnny Potenza, a Staten Island talk show host who gave Pete his television debut in February 2010, told The Sun in an exclusive interview: “The gossip columns claim they both struck a deal. agreement to separate, but I think Kim had too much baggage for him. .

“She is 20 years older, she has four children and she was married to Kanye West who always gave them problems.

“Kanye was fighting and insulting him. For a man his age, it was childish – a pathetic love drama.

“Most people I know on Staten Island said it wouldn’t last.

“They come from two completely different backgrounds.

“Everyone was shocked that he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete has always lived like an ordinary guy his age.

KIM’S QUIP

Last week, Kim appeared to brutally punch her ex-boyfriend Pete during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The reality TV star said the kind of men she’s been dating so far “clearly aren’t working” for her.

During her appearance on James Corden’s show, the host asked Kim what kind of man she would see herself with next.

The SKIMS founder said, “I’m not looking. I just want to relax for a minute, I think I need some time for myself.

“But I think my next route will be… I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, no matter what I do. »

Kim continued, “I don’t know, maybe like a hospital and meeting a doctor. A law firm?

“I think it will be a scientist, a neuroscientist, a biochemist, a doctor,

lawyer. Maybe that’s what I’m considering. »

