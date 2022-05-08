Kim Kardashian’s ex swings, fifteen years after their sextape leaked

Ray J and Kim Kardashian in 2005. They broke up the following year. imago/ZUMA Press

In March 2007, the release of a sextape featuring rapper Ray J and Kim Kardashian would change the life of the one who was then essentially known as the daughter of OJ Simpson’s lawyer. The video, shot during the couple’s vacation in Mexico in 2002, boosted the starlet’s fame as the powerful businesswoman we know today. Ray J is accused of leaking the recording.

Fifteen years after the facts, Ray J gave his version of the facts in an interview with the “Daily Mail”. “I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. There has never been a leak. There has always been an agreement and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and me, and we have always been partners since the beginning of this story. The singer explains that this partnership was his idea. After seeing Paris Hilton’s notoriety explode after her sex tape with Rick Salomon, he suggested Kim release the video. She was immediately interested.

“She kept the videos”

“She threw herself on the tapes, told her mother about it and after that, nothing was under my control,” says Ray J, who claims that, contrary to what Kim Kardashian has always said, she has always was the one with the tapes. She kept the videos in a shoebox under her bed. “She had them all, I never had a tape in my possession during our relationship,” he says.

Prior to the film’s release via Vivid Entertainment, Kim Kardashian sued the studio and then settled for $5 million.

“A sex toy in my ass”

Ray J decided to come forward after the release of the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu (Disney+ in French-speaking Switzerland), where the famous sextape is discussed. The star of the clan assures that there could be others, including a video showing the singer in the process of “putting a sex toy in my ass”.