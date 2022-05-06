Kim Kardashian’s extreme diet to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s dress draws criticism

kim kardashian has sparked a backlash for her extreme diet to fit into the dress of Marilyn Monroe for Met Gala.

The reality star revealed that she lost 7 kilos (16 pounds) in three weeks to be able to wear the iconic dress for the glamorous evening.

“I always thought she [Marilyn] she was extremely curvaceous”said the tycoon Skims a fashion.

“I figured she could be smaller in places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when she didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because [el vestido] cannot be altered at all.”he added.

Kardashian revealed that she ran on a treadmill and ate the ‘cleaner vegetables and proteins’ in the midst of her strict diet for wearing a dress of 5 million dollars for just a few minutes.

In reaction to her diet confessions, fans took to Twitter to criticize the mogul for ‘glorifying’ losing weight to fit into a ‘perfect dress’.

Kim Kardashian’s comments about losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks are vile. Glorifying rapid weight loss when so many young women follow and admire it, it’s no wonder eating disorders abound.”Said one fan’s tweet. “She should never pass it on, let alone to her followers.”

“Kim K’s sick message to glorify losing weight to fit into the ‘perfect dress’? Like, hey, impressionable young man, if your clothes don’t fit you, just lose weight to look perfect, no matter the cost. Don’t accept yourself, change, will you, Kimmy?” read another Tweet, The Mirror reported.