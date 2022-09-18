Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Stationery at $340+

You want to send the perfect thank you like Kim Kardashian? Get organized as The Real Housewives of New York star sonja morgan? eat like Machine Gun Kelly? Look no further than all the items celebrities are talking about this week.

Dive like the stars – or at least MGK. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist is a fan of Spicy Truffle Ranch, the limited-edition condiment from Truff x Hidden Valley Ranch. Although a bottle costs more than your average ranch dressing — it sells for $25 — it’s a bargain when you remember it contains premium (and celebrity-approved) truffles.

On the other end of the financial spectrum is Kardashian’s go-to stationery brand, specifically the $340 Drake Flat Note luxury card collection. Although the collection is expensive, no one makes thank you cards and other notes quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family, whose handwritten messages are often shared by their celebrity recipients via social media.

Keep scrolling to see more A-listers – like Morgan and Oliver Hudson — can’t stop talking about this week: