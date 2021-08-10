Kim Kardashian’s former domestic workers sue her: Underpaid and without breaks

Seven former domestic collaborators of Kim Kardashian have sued the former star of American reality shows in civil court. They complain that they have been underpaid, that they have not received regular pay slips and that they are forced to work without the breaks provided for by law being respected. She defends herself: “They were hired and paid by a third party in charge of managing these services.”

Seven former domestic servants of Kim Kardashian, employed to take care of his villa in Santa Monica, California, have denounced the former star of the reality show “Walking with the Kardashians” in civil court. They complain that they have been Underpaid, forced and working without being granted statutory breaks and overtime, and of not having received payroll regular and the remuneration necessary to cover the treatment of termination of relationship.

The complaint of Kim Kardashian’s former collaborators

Frank Kim, a Los Angeles lawyer who filed the labor lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, told NBC News what the demands made by his clients are: “I plaintiffs never received paychecks and meals, were not paid regularly, and could not benefit from the mandatory breaks required by law. They have never been provided with a means of recording the hours worked, overtime has not been paid, they have not been reimbursed for expenses incurred in work and they have not received severan treatment“. She also claims that Kardashian withheld a 10% share of their salary to cover taxes, even though she had never recorded the activity of the workers in question fiscally. The amount of the request made to The Kardashian would be approximately 25 thousand dollars for each worker, excluding interest.

Kim Kardashian defends herself: “Hired and paid by third parties”

A representative of Kim Kardashian said that the woman would never personally take care of the hiring and payment of her former domestic workers: “These workers were hired and paid through a supplier to provide Kim Kardashian with the services they requested. Kim had no role in the agreement between the supplier and the workers, so he is not responsible for the way the employment relationship was handled. It hopes that this problem can be resolved amicably“.