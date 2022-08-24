Kim Kardashian’s friend hints the SKIMS mogul is in a nasty feud with Khloe and left her little sister ‘in the dust’ on a girls’ trip

KIM Kardashian and her sister Khloe could be in a nasty feud, a close family friend has hinted.

Steph Shepard’s recent comment to Khloe’s Instagram post has turned heads.

It all started when Khloe, 38, shared a preview of the upcoming season of Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“The narrative is so out of control about me and my family…” Kendall Jenner said in the brief preview, before adding, “There’s just no change. »

However, some of the story may be accurate, as longtime family friend Steph took to the comments section of the post to react.

“Oh love you walking the wrong way in Miami…Kim leaves us in the dust,” Kim’s former assistant Steph wrote to Khloe, and added laughing emojis.

While neither Kim, 41, nor Khloe have responded to Steph’s comments, it comes down to some fans believing the famous siblings aren’t really on the same page.

Recently, a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians resurfaced showing Khloe taking a low blow to Kim and mentioning her older sister’s 2007 sex tape with R&B singer William “Ray J” Norwood Jr..

In the scene, mom Kris Jenner presented the Good American founder with the E! series won at the MTV Movie Awards.

Khloe then dramatized as if she were receiving the award at the ceremony in front of an audience and prepared to deliver a speech.

Kris asked, “Who would you like to thank? to which Khloe replied, “…My lord and saviour…”

“And Kimberly for f**king on camera! she added.

Kim was only 22 when the sex tape was made, and it threatened to ruin her career before it had really started.

However, it helped put Kim and the rest of her family, including Khloe, on the map.

In the first season of The Kardashians, the mother-of-four was moved to tears when she revealed her ex-husband Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve the computer that contained the remaining footage of her sex. type.

SISTER DRAMA

Meanwhile, while Kim and Khloe may be having their issues, it looks like Kourtney may be having her own feud with Kylie.

Recently, Kourtney seemed to overshadow her younger sister by alluding to her baby’s secret name.

Kourtney posted a photo of the moon to her Instagram Story over the weekend, after Kylie also shared a snap of the moon, leading fans to believe it was a hint at her baby’s name .

After giving birth in February, Kylie revealed her son’s name was Wolf, but later announced that it was no longer his nickname.

Kourtney also didn’t attend Kylie’s recent 25th birthday party, nor did she mention the special day on social media.

The mum-of-three, however, shared a birthday tribute for her friend, Dominico Dolce.

Amid the various possible sibling feuds, Kourtney may have also thrown shade at Kim by sharing a screenshot of her Instagram grid, which didn’t adhere to a specific color scheme.

Earlier this year, Kim was caught photographing her niece Stormi just so she could fit into the strict “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed.

