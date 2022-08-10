Kim Kardashian’s Future Beats Fit Pro Are Going To Snatch Up

Once again, Apple’s Hip-Hop subsidiary is expanding the range of its popular Beats Fit Pro headphones with new color options. This time, Beats has teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign that is expected to bring in a few million for both companies.

Kim Kardashian is the Beats Fit Pro ambassador

Beats describes the new color options as showcasing “Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic.” We do not necessarily agree on this point, but it is clear that the colors are interesting with the choices Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep). If you follow Kim Kardashian or are familiar with her brand SKIMSyou will quickly see its influence on these color options.

Kardashian explained:

I wanted to get away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.

Eddy Cue, who serves as Apple’s senior vice president of services, was very enthusiastic:

Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever custom Beats Fit Pro headphones. We’re thrilled to bring Beats’ most innovative headphones in an all-new, beautiful color palette to music fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The Beats Fit Pro was launched late last year as an attractive alternative to the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro with a price tag of 229 euros. One of the main differentiators is the wing-shaped design, which allows the Beats Fit Pro to sit in your ear for a better fit, ideal for exercisers.

Where to buy the Beats Fit Pro Kardashian

The Beats Fit Pro in Moon, Dune and Earth colors will be available to order from Tuesday, August 16 for 229 euros (or $199). They can also be found at official retailers such as Amazon, or in some Apple Stores:

USA: Los Angeles – The Grove, Tower Theater and 3rd St. Promenade; New York – 5th Avenue and SoHo; Miami-Aventura; Chicago-Michigan Ave.

UK: London – Regent Street

France: Paris – Champs-Elysees

Germany: Berlin – Kurfürstendamm

There’s also a new “Beats X Kim” marketing campaign that will launch alongside these new Beats Fit Pro colors. In the video below, you can see Kardashian explain her inspiration for this design, how she started working with Beats, and more.

Here is the video posted in question:

