Kim Kardashian’s Grandma MJ Inspired Her Sex Life With Pete Davidson

Too much information? Before his separation from pete davidson, Kim Kardashian did not hold back on the details of their sex life.

“Pete and I were at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace talking for hours,” Kim, 41, told his grandmother. Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians Thursday, October 13. “And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we made love in front of the fireplace in your honor.

The beauty mogul noted that she didn’t expect her family member to inspire this special moment, adding: “How scary to think about your grandma before you have sex .”

During the conversation, the 28-year-old comedian called his then-girlfriend and put himself on speakerphone in front of Kris JennerMJ, 88, and Khloe Kardashian. “My grandma says she misses you,” Kim told Pete on the phone before asking about her planned space trip.

The New York native, for his part, replied, “I miss you too. I go to space. Nope [Jeff Bezos is not going with me], which is worrying. I do [a will] now.”

At the time, Pete also joked about why he decided to join spaceflight. “Nope [I am not scared], my personal life is scarier,” he joked. “To be completely honest, I can’t wait to get rid of everyone. I think I’ll stay up there, baby.

Later in the episode, the Skims founder confirmed that a date change prevented Pete from traveling to space. “It sucks. I’m sure there’s nothing more Pete would like [than] leave this planet right now,” she told the cameras. “We’re just filming our real lives and sometimes the ending isn’t perfect.”

Kim and Pete started dating after working together on saturday night live in October 2021. Their romance marked Kim’s first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. (The aspiring attorney, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, 45, filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.)

Amid her high-profile divorce from the rapper, Kim considered making an effort to get back together first.

“For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think over the last two years I’ve decided, I’m going to treat myself,” she shared with vogue in February. “And it feels really good. And even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you truly happy. I chose myself. I think it’s good to choose you.

Later that year, the TV personality gushed about her growing connection with the SNL alum. “When I turned 40 everyone said it was the best sex of your life,” she teased on Season 1 of The Kardashians in June before opening up about her decision to keep their romance low-key. “Honestly, I just feel like I really want to make sure and not just say ‘Oh my God, I met someone’ and start talking about it on a show.”

We Weekly confirmed two months later that Kim and Pete called him. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but that’s the way it is,” a source said exclusively. We in August, adding that the duo will “remain friends” amid the breakup.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.