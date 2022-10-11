Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser reveals his tip for having a voluminous ponytail!

For hair at the top this fall, do not hesitate to follow the very good advice of the hairdresser of the famous Kim Kardashian!

The ponytail is one of the hairstyles that are both simple and quick to achieve when you do not have much time to devote to your hair. Only, it happens that the latter sometimes lacks a little definition.

It turns out that Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser has just revealed his trick for making a much more voluminous and elegant ponytail. You can find out more below.

The ponytail, an essential to highlight your hair

If you have long hair, you don’t always have to know how to style it. When you don’t have much time in the morning, you simply tie them in a ponytail.

Despite its simplicity, this hairstyle remains an essential to highlight your hair. This is by the way the favorite hairstyle of all beauty fans. It must be said that the latter has many advantages.

Thus, no matter your level in the field of hairdressing, you will be able to achieve it without any problem. It is also a hairstyle that adapts to all hair types. Finally, you won’t have to spend hours every morning in your bathroom doing your hair.

Enough to allow you to sleep a little longer. You will have understood it but the ponytail remains a timeless that you will not be able to do without this fall.

Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals Her Secret to a Voluminous Ponytail

Even though the ponytail is a fairly basic hairstyle, it is still possible to improve it. Thus, the latter often tends to be a little flat and lack definition. To solve this problem, it turns out that the hairdresser of the famous Kim Kardashian has a secret.

You are in luck since the latter has just revealed it on video. It is therefore very easy to obtain a ponytail that is more voluminous. To do this, you will have to start by making a classic ponytail, as you are used to doing.

Then you will have to lower your elastic to half of your hair. You will then have to pass the latter inside. Thanks to this little trick, your hairstyle will seem more imposing. It’s also a good way to hide your elastic.

If you will have no particular difficulty in reproducing this trick, you will only need to have fairly long hair. So, if you opted for a square, it may not work. These should come below your shoulders. All you have to do is get started and test this trick without delay.

A trendy ponytail to enhance your hair this fall

Now that you know how to add volume to your ponytail, you still have to determine which hairstyle you are going to opt for precisely. Indeed, the ponytail can be declined in many different forms. Only, to be fashionable this season, you will have to choose a particular hairstyle. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you everything. Thus, this season, the ponytail is worn rather high.

So you will have to forget about the bass version. The latter is worn at the very top of your skull. For more elegance, you can opt for long bangs that you will drop on your forehead. You can also let yourself be tempted by a pulled ponytail, wet hair version. You will therefore have the choice between several super trendy hairstyles to highlight your hair this season. All you have to do is choose the one you prefer.