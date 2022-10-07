Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals Her Trick to Add Volume to Her Ponytail

Read more

How to give volume to a ponytail?

To give volume to a ponytail, the famous hairdresser has a tip that everyone can reproduce at home. The only hint? Have fairly long hair. To start, gather your hair in a classic ponytail and then gently slide the elastic to the middle of the hair. Then take the ponytail and pass it through the inside between the neck and the elastic. Tighten the ponytail and admire the result: the hair looks much fuller.

