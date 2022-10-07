Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals Her Trick to Add Volume to Her Ponytail

On Instagram, the famous hairstylist shared a super easy trick to give volume to a ponytail.

Practical hairstyle par excellence, the ponytail is displayed on all heads. To adopt it brilliantly, there are some tricks capable of giving it a more sophisticated style in a few seconds. This is the case of a technique unveiled by hairdresser Chris Appleton, who notably counts Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa among his loyal customers. On his Instagram account, the famous hair stylist regularly shares tutorials of his favorite hairstyles to the delight of his community. The latest? An ultra simple tutorial that allows you to give volume to a ponytail thanks to a very simple gesture.

How to give volume to a ponytail?

To give volume to a ponytail, the famous hairdresser has a tip that everyone can reproduce at home. The only hint? Have fairly long hair. To start, gather your hair in a classic ponytail and then gently slide the elastic to the middle of the hair. Then take the ponytail and pass it through the inside between the neck and the elastic. Tighten the ponytail and admire the result: the hair looks much fuller.

