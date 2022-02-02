Kim Kardashian’s house in the new Balenciaga fashion campaign

Finding oneself, suddenly, in the homes of Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppertin the comfort zones (never explored before) of two great stars of international caliber: that’s what the new fashion campaign by Balenciagathrough which the creative director Demna Gvasalia decodes and explores even more deeply the true essence of the French brand.

Shot by photographer Stef Mitchell, the Balenciaga campaign will cover the facades of the world’s most important buildings from 1 February, starting with the Théâtre de la Ville, in the beating heart of Paris. The photos of Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga are a Paris-Los Angeles round trip: we are no longer (in front of) the Théâtre de la Ville but in his house in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County where he lives. Super-tight black jumpsuit and smartphone ready to take a selfie: one of Kim Kardashian’s three looks in Balenciaga is a dip back in time (recently), because she reminds us of the enigmatic put – en pendant with Demna Gvasalia, among other things – flaunted on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2021 and which elevated (in a few hours) the balaclava to a powerful hype phenomenon.

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

In the French capital it was instead also portrayed for Balenciaga the actress Isabelle Huppertwhich just last October 2021 we had spotted as a guest at the screening of the short film The Simpsons / Balenciaga, presented during Paris Fashion Week in collaboration with Matt Groening. Dressed in total black on the red carpet of the event, Isabel Huppert had already proven to be a face dear to the identity and aesthetic vision of the Balenciaga maison: isn’t it (also) the exact same look that appears in the advertising campaign?

Isabelle Huppert wore Balenciaga on the red carpet of the maison’s event scheduled at PFW. Peter WhiteGetty Images

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

However, Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert are not the only faces chosen by the creative director Demna Gvasalia. Tommy Blue and model Marie-Agnès Diene, portrayed in her art studio, also take part in the campaign.

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

All the protagonists wear garments with angular symmetries, oversize or perfectly fitting, footwear and accessories that blend the heritage of Balenciaga with the new futuristic approach of the creative director: in fact we find the iconic Hourglass bag, the Le Cagole bag and boots, the Triple S, Track and Defender sneakers, and obviously garments built according to the sartorial (and sculptural) approach of Demna Gvasalia, faithful keeper (and heir) of the artistic legacy of the founder Cristobal Balenciaga.

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

The change of perspective offered by Demna Gvasalia of the new Balenciaga campaign is interesting who, this time, has chosen not to contextualize the total looks of the stars in places dear to the maison. Indeed, it moves in the opposite direction: it is Balenciaga who reaches the stars in their places of the soul, where they are more free to be themselves, to feel “literally” at home. A choice that, especially in a pandemic period, breaks down physical distances and refers to the voyeuristic fantasies of which Demna himself spoke to the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, before activating together a powerful creative hacking operation for the Gucci collection Air: “I love to observe things through my creative filter, giving them a complexity, something different, a new context – he said in a statement reported by anothermag.com. – For me, it’s like playing ”.

