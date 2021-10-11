Kim Kardashian’s monologue and other weekend gossip

Standing, dressed all in pink (hands and feet included), in a monologue lasting almost 5 minutes, guest at Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian he joked, showing no small amount of self-irony: “I’m thrilled to be here tonight to show you that I’m so much more than a beautiful face and beautiful hair and beautiful makeup and fantastic tits and a perfect butt. They are just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons. ‘

In that speech, albeit fast, she managed to talk about many things, even serious: including the (failed) political aspirations of her family, including the presidential campaign of the her ex-husband Kanye West and the offer of the stepfather Caitlyn Jenner to become governor of California, and his separation: «I married the best rapper of all time.

Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a genius, a talented man, who gave me four incredible children ».

Kim Kardashian, who also filed for divorce, has always continued to publicly support the rapper. Chapeau.

Christina Ricci got married to Mark Hampton

The 41-year-old actress got married to the stars’ hairdresser two months after announcing she’s pregnant. THIS IS WHO THE LUCKY ONE IS

Alba Parietti and the memory of Giuseppe Lanza di Scalea: “You were the pillar of my existence”

One year after his death, Alba Parietti dedicates a long message to his historical companion Giuseppe Lanza from Scalea: «You have given and told me everything that a human being needs to have. to know. Except how to do without you ». HERE THE MEMORY

Me against you get married

Luì and Sofì, youtubers from Palermo with millions of followers, are ready to say yes. HERE THE VIDEO

Denise Esposito, partner of Gigi D’Alessio: on Instagram the first images together

The 29-year-old Neapolitan, a lawyer by profession, published the first video online with Gigi d’Alessio. The two are expected to become parents in late autumn. HERE THE POST

When Charles is king, Beatrice and Eugenie of York risk “eviction”

When he takes the throne, Carlo will reduce the number of senior royals but also the number of royal residences offered to family members to keep costs down. And the first to be hit by her ax could be Beatrice and her sister Eugenie … HERE WHAT COULD HAPPEN

Laura Torrisi: “Endometriosis made me fear not to have children”

Guest of «Verissimo», the Sicilian actress talks about the endometriosis she has been living with since 2009 and about love («Now I’m fine even alone»). HERE HIS STORY

Shannen Doherty and the photo to raise awareness against cancer

The historian Brenda of “Beverly Hills 90210” shares on Instagram a shot that portrays one of the most critical stages of cancer that she has been fighting for 6 years: “I hope to encourage people to undergo mammograms, regular checkups, overcome fear and face whatever they may be faced with ”. HERE THE PHOTO

Chris Hemsworth, sport and love: giving surfing lessons to his children

The Australian actor was paparazzi on the beach of Byron Bay, while he teaches the twins Tristan and Sasha how to ride the waves: they are only 7 years old, but the passion is already that of dad. HERE THEY ARE IN THE WATER

Enrico Brignano: “I’ve been thinking about the marriage proposal at the Arena for two years”

From the marriage proposal to Flora Canto at the Verona Arena to the birth of her second son Niccolò; from his commitment to the theater to the adrenaline on stage: the actor and comedian talks about himself. HERE THE INTERVIEW