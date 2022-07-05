Kim Kardashian’s mullet cut leaves the web speechless

People and royalty

It’s hair makeover season for Kim K. But rest assured, this one is temporary.

Recently, the entrepreneur appeared to be having happy days with her new companion, Pete Davidson. The naiad sported a brand new platinum blonde color to replace her eternal black hair. This time, the star appeared transformed for the occasion of the new collection of her brand called “Skims”. She sports a massive and original haircut straight from the 80s.

“The only haircut I would have ever thought of doing on Kim!” »

In an ultra vintage setting and dressed in a sparkling golden swimsuit, Kim Kardashian appeared wearing an extremely voluminous calf like Kim Wilde. On the make-up side, the influencer opted for blue eyeshadow and XXL lashes with an ultra-glossy mouth. By his side ? A royal poodle to add a little more kitsch. While the shoot was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton took care of this hair transformation on Kim. The latter, in an Instagram post, is delighted. “The only haircut I would have ever thought of doing on Kim!” »he wrote in the caption of his series of photos already liked more than 100,000 times.