Kim Kardashian’s must-have glycolic cleansing pads are half price in the Amazon sale

If you want to steal Kim Kardashian’s skincare secrets, take note – one of her favorite products is on sale on Amazon for half price! She swears by it for her glowing skin as part of her anti-aging routine.

We’re talking about Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Cleansing Pads, which exfoliate using glycolic acid to slough off dead skin cells, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and refresh skin and blue daisy for calm.

Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Cleansing Pads, RRP £20/$19.95, sale price £10.77/$13.27, Amazon

Kim stresses the importance of exfoliating once a week – she shared on her website that – along with wearing sunscreen – it’s the most important thing you need to do to keep your skin glowing and fresh and fight against the signs of aging.

“You should exfoliate once a week. You can use a physical exfoliant, like a face scrub, or a chemical exfoliant, like a glycolic peel that helps resurface skin texture and prevent acne,” she said.

Although using a chemical may seem scary, it may actually be less harsh on the skin. And Nip + Fab’s towels also got the thumbs up from one of Kim’s favorite makeup artists, Mario Dedivanovic.

His verdict: “I love these glycolic pads! They exfoliate the skin to create the perfect base for makeup.

If you want to follow Kim’s lead and try them out, now is the perfect time. Hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer, though – it’s for a limited time only!

