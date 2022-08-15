Kim Kardashian’s name ‘shouldn’t be in the same sentence as Marilyn Monroe – she doesn’t represent anything’, biographer rants

MARILYN Monroe’s famous biographer has launched a vicious attack on Kim Kardashian, saying she ‘represents nothing’ and should never have worn the late star’s dress at the Met Ball.

Journalist and author Anthony Summers wrote the popular book, Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, and his research for the project has been turned into a top-notch documentary.

5

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes recently became a hit on Netflix, ahead of the release next month of Blonde, a fictionalized depiction of the star’s life starring Ana De Armas.

The US Sun caught up with Anthony, 79, to talk about the famous movie star, who died in 1962 but is still revered by fans around the world.

Many believe Kim is in the same league as Marilyn, but she faced heavy criticism for wearing the actress’ historic ‘naked’ dress in May, on loan from the Hollywood Museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not !

When asked if he thought the SKIMS founder had the same fascination as the iconic star and was the Marilyn Monroe of millennials, Anthony was quick to disagree.

He blasted, “I wouldn’t even breathe the name Kim Kardashian in the same sentence as Marilyn Monroe. As far as I’m concerned, Kardashian represents nothing worthwhile.

“And her bad taste to think it’s glamorous, or something like that, to wear a dead woman’s dress at a public event was enough to make decent people turn away in disgust.”

“Marilyn was so much more – not only an increasingly good actress and comedian, but someone who broke down real barriers and influenced the sexual norms of her time, [she] was loved by millions of people. »

Kim, 41, has been a longtime fan of the blonde bombshell and defended her decision to wear the sheer dress to the Met Gala, which Marilyn wore to serenade John F. Kennedy.

The reality star, who denied rumors that she damaged the dress, previously said, “I respect [Marilyn]I understand how much this dress means to American history.

“And with the theme [of the Met Gala] being American, I said to myself: ‘What could be more American than Marilyn Monroe singing Happy to the President of the United States?’ »

Anthony added that he’s not a fan of social media, which Kim lives for, and suggested that Marilyn wouldn’t care too much about it if she was alive today.

“Myself, I hate social networks, [and] think that – far from bringing people together – it further separates them, electronically alienates them,” he said. “Marilyn Monroe lived in the real world and was one of God’s gifts to him. »

Meanwhile, the former BBC journalist, who interviewed hundreds of people for his book, first published in 1985, said that Marilyn is unfortunately no longer known for her talent but is rather a sex symbol.

SEX SYMBOL

“The idea that Marilyn’s appetite for things has become more and more voracious is true – but only in one sense,” he said. “His image has become a sort of password or promise – of glamour, of exoticism, etc.

“So you’ll find a Marilyn Monroe restaurant and concert venue in Malaysia, an accessories shop dominated by a huge image of Marilyn’s face in Turkey, smaller versions of her face on everything from women’s handbags to men’s ties.

“But she is now just a symbol – of glamor or sex maybe. In the 1980s and 1990s – I feel like – more people really knew something about his life and his films. »

He continued, “There’s no useful way to sum it up. She could be an interesting and humorous companion. She might be sullen, deeply depressed, drowning in suicidal thoughts.

“But I don’t want to paint it too dark. He was a different, special person. Those who really knew her loved her. She was perhaps at her best – like many actors – when she didn’t have to. be ‘Marilyn Monroe’. »

Anthony said tackling Marilyn’s biography, which also centered on her mysterious death and rumors that she might have been murdered, proved “timely”.

“Right after her death in the early 1960s, many people who had been around her didn’t want to talk,” he said.

“In the 1980s, some of them had kind of got along for years – and were more open to being interviewed.

“In two years or more, I’ve interviewed over 600 people. Did I “learn” the real Marilyn Monroe? I would like to say “yes”, but I would lie”, he still admitted.

“There were so many layers to her, the Marilyn she showed on camera, the hard-working Marilyn, the Marilyn who consumed classic literature, wrote poetry and read about politics. »

COMPREHENSIVE SEARCH

He concluded: “And, still too, there was the unfortunate Marilyn, the tormented creature who – for many years – depended so heavily on her psychiatrists. »

The documentary Marilyn takes an in-depth look at the star’s final hours before she was found dead at the age of 36 at her Brentwood home in Los Angeles from an apparent overdose of sedatives.

Many conspiracy theories surround her highly publicized death on August 5, 1962, as it is believed she had an argument with her lover Bobby Kennedy hours before.

Investigators are confident that JFK’s brother was in town at the time of his death and that handlers were dispatched to remove any journals or documents relating to their relationship from his home.

Summers firmly believes that she was not murdered by someone connected to the Kennedys, as some would like to believe, but that she may have died from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills.

“The evidence we have suggests she was frantic, angry at the president’s brother – Attorney General Robert Kennedy – for severing ties with the Kennedys,” he said.

“Marilyn had said that she had slept badly the night before and that she had perhaps taken a fatal overdose by mistake.

“She had already been close to death because she had swallowed far more than the safe dose of pills. And, more than once during her early years, she had used barbiturates to attempt suicide. »

He added: “I hope readers of GODDESS today, following the work I recently did for the new edition, will have a better idea of ​​what happened the night Marilyn died. »

The latest edition of Anthony Summers’ book, Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, is available here on Amazon.

5

5