Kim Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty look could be a new trademark for “SKKN”

Posted on
Kim Kardashian West It could indicate a new identity for KKW Beauty… because it seems that she is preparing to launch a new beauty line with a new name.

Kim’s company has filed trademark documents to withhold rights to “SKKN,” which looks like a new beauty line that is likely to be launched. The letter “KK” in the middle is probably a reference to Kim’s initials.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, KK wants to give a name to its hair care, makeup, skin care, nails and other products in the world of beauty. We were told that the trademark was not only filed in the United States, but also globally.

In addition, we learned that SKKN.com and SKKN all social media were closed by Kim’s team in December 2020 and it is clear that the project has been in the works for a long time.

As we have reported… Kim recently announced that her brand KKW Beauty will be Get a great faceliftAnd the brand “SKKN” seems to be the next step for the brand. It was speculated that Kim was giving up the name KKW to distance himself from her Kanye West, but we have been told that he will not change his legal name… and has already helped Kanye change the brand and the new packaging that is coming with her.

As we told you for the first time in April, Kim submitted the documents To secure the rights of “SKKN BY KIM”… So this last registration makes it seem like Kim and his team want to scale back the brand just for “SKKN”.”

Kim SKIMS’ shapewear line has been incredibly successful, without having to include her name in the brand, so switching to SKKN makes a lot of sense.

Kim hasn’t announced a new launch date, but we’re sure fans of her brand can’t wait to click and buy. here’s what it’s like Become a billionaireAfter all.

