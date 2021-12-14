Kim Kardashian’s new life, one step away from becoming legally single (and a lawyer)

The new life of Kim Kardashian start now. With a brace of novelty. Just today the 41-year-old announced on Instagram that she has finally passed – after three unsuccessful attempts in two years – the first exam to start a career as a lawyer in California. Kardashian will have to pass a second test, but she herself reassured the followers, saying that the biggest obstacle was the first.

While waiting to become a lawyer, Kim gave the divorce an accelerated bureaucracy with Kanye West. There socialite has in fact presented the documents for become legally single and also abandon the surname West, added to hers seven years ago after her wedding to Kanye (who now goes by the name Ye).

Behind the reality star’s latest legal moves, second Page Six there is a very specific reason. Kim is embarassed from the behavior of the ex-husband. The rapper «does nothing but declare, even in public, that he wants to win her back. but yet continues to live in his Malibu home with his new flame, the twenty-two year old model and influencer Vinetria“:”Kim thinks this is really weirdAn insider told Page Six.

Kanye’s last public appeal to Kim dates back to December 9. During the concert charity held together with Drake, the artist has changed the words of the ending of his song Runaway just to ask his ex-wife to get back together: “Baby, I need you to run back to me… more specifically, Kimberly“. The dedication had the opposite effect: Kim – who since last November would have found love with the 28-year-old Pete Davidson – the next day she turned to a judge to be officially declared single and to say goodbye to her surname when she was married.

Kim and Kanye, after their divorce last February, appeared to have managed to build a friendship relationship, especially for the sake of four children: North, 8 years old, and Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. So much so that, in recent days, receiving ai People’s Choice Awards 2021 the Fashion Icon award, had dedicated the award to her ex-husband: “To Kanye, for introducing me to the world of fashion“. But now it’s time to move on. Future attorney Kim wants to legally return single and say goodbye to the surname West.