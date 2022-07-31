Kim Kardashian’s new SKNN line ‘can’t compete’ with Kylie Jenner’s rival beauty brand after ‘disappointing’ launch

Kim Kardashian’s company SKKN is lagging behind her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand, according to a new study.

This follows criticism over Kim, 41,’s new skincare line.

When Kim dropped her new SKKN By Kim range in June, fans accused her of “copying” her sister Kylie, 24.

Kylie Cosmetics has dominated the celebrity beauty brand industry since it took social media by storm in 2014.

However, it looks like Kim’s latest business venture is no match for her little sister’s success.

According to a new study from beauty experts StyleCraze, SKKN is behind Kylie Cosmetics in a number of rankings.

Not only does SKKN have fewer Instagram followers, lower search volume, and fewer likes per post, but it has also suffered from fewer media mentions.

While Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin have 32 million Instagram followers combined, Kim’s company has 5.5 million.

Additionally, Kylie averages around 32,000 likes per post, while her older sister receives around 3,500 double taps.

Meanwhile, the brand received a tiny fraction of Instagram hashtags from Kylie’s company.

With the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan amassing over five million hashtags, the SKKN founder had just over 125,000 by the end of July.

However, Kim’s skincare line is considerably newer to the market, having launched just a few weeks ago.

Kylie started the celebrity band trend after debuting her Lip Kits when she was just 18.

The A-Listers, including Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and Rihanna, are now all in the game.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics has a sister brand, Kylie Skin, which is also very popular with fans.

Kim’s new company is based on a line of nine products including face cream, toner, eye cream, cleanser, exfoliator and more.

Fans can purchase the items individually or the entire collection for $575.

SKKN is a renamed version of KKW Beauty – a name that reflected Kim’s initials when she was married to Kanye West.

Because Kim is now divorced from the rapper, she wanted to redesign her business and give it a new name.

While many fans were excited about SKKN’s launch, Kim was criticized for his high prices.

Despite the backlash, the billionaire founder told The New York Times that price tags are a “necessity” in order to get ingredients in products that she “wouldn’t really miss.”

Kim added: “The products I used that were comparable were way more expensive, not comparing anything.

“I tried to get quality at the best possible price, especially the vitamin C serum.”

Since Kim launched the brand, she’s been showing off her makeup-free skin on social media demonstrating the effects of her products.

However, the Hulu star’s international fans are also upset that SKKN only ships to customers in the United States.

Products are only available online, not in physical stores.

