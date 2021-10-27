Kim Kardashian’s photo solves the theft of a sarcophagus

She wears a very tight gold dress by Donatella Versace. Kim Kardashian is portrayed posing next to the sarcophagus of a mummy, to be precise that of Nedjemankh. We are in 2018, the evening of the most anticipated Gala of the year, in the halls of the Met the Kardashian is portrayed with the sarcophagus: the golden shades are identical, how can we not take advantage of them. To sign the shot is Landon Nordeman for the New York Times, an image that he still does not know, will be the key to solving a case of theft of antiquities that has been open for years.

To tell the true story of how such a mystery was solved from a photo of Kim Kardashian, is an episode of the podcast Art Bust: Scandalous Stories of the Art World, which reconstructs what happened from the moment the photograph was published.

According to what was narrated in the podcast and reported by the New York Post in fact, one of the thieves who had initially stolen the artifact from Egypt would have recognized the sarcophagus in the photograph with the celeb and, annoyed by the fact that it had never been paid for that theft, would have made an anonymous report which then arrived by sideways up to office of Matthew Bogdanos, assistant district attorney in Manhattan and former head of the illegal antiques trafficking unit.

But how did the sarcophagus come physically from Egypt to the Metropolitan Museum in New York? According to what was reconstructed by the Bodganos team, the artifact was allegedly stolen from the city of Minya during the 2011 revolution and then exported to Europe via the United Arab Emirates. New York Post, until it reached Germany, where the director of the Dionysos Gallery in Hamburg, Roben Dib, would have restored it and prepared false export documents.

At this point the coffin, which contained the mummy of a high-ranking priest of the god Heryshef of Herakleopolis, would arrive in France, where some antiquities dealers would organize the sale to the Met for $ 4 million. So in 2017, the sarcophagus (now containing only one finger of the mummified corpse) would arrive in New York and then become the protagonist of the exhibition Nedjemankh and His Gilded Coffin, opened in July 2018. After the discovery and investigation opened by the prosecutor’s office, the sarcophagus was returned to the Egyptian authorities in 2019 and all those involved in the traffic of the artifact sanctioned. A happy ending, therefore, kindly offered by Kim Kardashian.

