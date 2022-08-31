Kim Kardashian’s Photoshop Antics Are On Display Again

ads

Kim Kardashian has been exposed for photographing her body and editing images to maintain her looks on Instagram in the past, but that clearly hasn’t stopped her from doing it again. Recently, a TikTok user noticed that Kim K had actually removed his own muscle in an Instagram post announcing his collaboration with Beats by Dre. The user noted that the reality TV star removed her trapezius muscle in the image, which she has apparently done before in the past. “Kim K is known for photographing her trappings,” the user shared in the TikTok. ” Why ? I don’t know, maybe it makes his neck look smaller? In the video, the TikTok user reverses the image and then compares the two photos.

In June, Kim was called out by social media users for photographing a video of herself in a bikini. The incident was noticed online after her belly button apparently disappeared from the video at one point, according to The US Sun. One user commented on the video, reposted by a Kardashian Social fan account, “Obviously there’s a filter on because her navel is missing,” while another said, “Watch her belly – close – where goes her navel? It’s clear that Kim K’s photoshop antics have not gone unnoticed by social media users over the years. And despite the backlash she continues to receive as a result, it doesn’t look like she’ll be quitting Photoshop anytime soon.