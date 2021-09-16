Kim Kardashian’s reaction? Indifference towards Kanye West and Irina Shayk

In the last few hours, the alleged love story between Kanye West And Irina Shayk has captured the attention of the international gossip. If between the two it is only friendship or there is actually something more, it is not yet known for sure. In the meantime, however, there are those who have taken an interest in the mood from Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of the rapper who asked for the divorce last February, after seven years of marriage.

“He’s fine, he just wants Kanye be happy and healthy, the Irina issue it doesn’t worry her», Reported a source a Page Six. “Kim is focused now at work and on the four children», North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2), all born from love with West. «For now it holds the open mind, but he is not looking for one new relationship“. Also because – on the topic sentimental ties – morale does not seem to be the best.

“Another failed marriage, the third. I am a failure»He blurted out a few days ago in‘last episode of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, bringing up as well shipwrecked relationships with the first two ex-husbands, the singer-songwriter Damon Thomas and the basketball player Krish Humprhies. “Kanye deserves a wife he can support his every move, follow him everywhere, move with him to the Wyoming. I’m sorry, me I can not do that“.

It remains to be seen if will be able to do it Irina, Russian supermodel who lives in New York and has a daughter, Lea (4), together with his former partner, Bradley Cooper. Meanwhile, she and West enjoyed a romantic romance mini-vacation in Provence, on the occasion of the 44th birthday of the artist, then they are back together in America. “There is interest from both partsi », guaranteed an insider. “There is an understanding, they had already had a flirt In 2010″.

Then Irina met Cristiano Ronaldo, while Kanye soon met Kim: two road that they separated and today (maybe) crossed again.

READ ALSO

Kanye West and Irina Shayk “had already had a flirt in the past”

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian feels “a failure”

READ ALSO

Kanye West and Irina Shayk together in Provence