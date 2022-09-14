Kim Kardashian’s robber blames his victim: “Guilty? No, I don’t care because she’s a provocateur”

Remember, on October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed by several men. Dressed as police officers, they surprised the 36-year-old reality star in Paris during Fashion Week. In a luxury hotel in the French capital, the robbers had tied the businesswoman and sent her into the bathtub to steal all her belongings.

In all, the thieves had recovered nearly 10 million euros! Six years after the events, one of the authors came back to talk about him after an interview onVice News, relayed by the New York Post. It is Yunis Abbas who is considered the mastermind of the operation. “As she threw money out the window, I was there to collect it, and that was it.“, he began. He also explained that he had absolutely no remorse about this attack. “Guilty ? No I do not care“, he added.

For him, the stars who are omnipresent in the media, like the millionaire, also have a responsibility according to him. “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people, this is provocation.“It is in particular because of this overexposure that he and his team had chosen to attack Kim Kardashian, because she had exposed her jewelry on the networks as well as the place where she slept. He nevertheless admitted that this experience “could be traumatic“, while admitting that no one “don’t come out unscathed from this stuff“.

During this attack, Abbas was not actually in the room. His role was to stand guard while the other robbers took care of tying the star in his bathtub. He also explained that he robbed Kim Kardashian because he was short on money.

In all, twelve people had been arrested, most of whom were over sixty years old. This is particularly the case of Abbas who was released from prison after about 22 months for health reasons. This is not the first time that he has addressed his robbery. In particular, he released a book entitled “I kidnapped Kim Kardashian.“