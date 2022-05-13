Kim Kardashian’s sextape: the explosive revelations of her ex Ray J

Ray J has things to say. The rapper gave himself in an exclusive interview for the “Daily Mail” to restore the truth about the sex tape that made famous his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Fourteen years after the release of the video and while the first season of “The Kardashians” evokes the subject, Ray J wanted to express his truth: “I sat in the shadows for more than 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to misuse my name, to make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about something I’ve never spoken about. I never divulged anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It was never a leak. It has always been an agreement and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and me and we have always been partners since the beginning of this affair. An explosive revelation.

Read also >> Infidelities, scandals and births: the love life of Kris Jenner

The other version of the Kardashian clan

The rapper, 41 years old today, adds: “I never had a tape in my possession during our entire relationship. I never had one in my house – she had them in her house. She always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. “A version that contradicts that of the Kardashian clan presented in their new show broadcast on Disney + in France. We discover Kanye West taking the plane to Los Angeles to recover a computer containing new compromising images for his ex-girlfriend.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J were in a relationship between 2003 and 2006. Kim Kardashian’s sex tape had been unveiled on the Internet in 2007. A few months later, the show “The Incredible Kardashian Family” was born and made Kris Jenner famous and her daughters.