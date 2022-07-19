Kim Kardashian’s sister is sexier than ever (photos)

Kendall Jenner caused a sensation on social networks thanks to a brand new ultra sexy outfit. The young woman appears radiant for the opening of her shop.

Kendall Jenner is once again talking about her on the Web. Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s sister has just released her own brand of Tequila.

Far from wanting to do like everyone else, the star has chosen to embark on the production of alcohol. For more than 3 years, she therefore hid her project from the general public. And this, with the aim of achieving perfection without any nudge.

Between tastings, trips and other competitions, Kris’ daughter caused a sensation. Eh yes ! Completely anonymous, she has managed to win countless awards.

In particular that of best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards. Unfortunately, the success was not there when it went on sale.

And for good reason ! Fans immediately took a dislike to the model, shamelessly accusing her of cultural appropriation. On her last advertising campaign, Kendall Jenner made a complicated decision.

Sexier than ever, she displayed a bottle in her hand in a totally Mexican look. An image that quickly made people react.

Not being Mexican, she would not have the right to appropriate the style of dress. But that’s not all ! Far from targeting only the brunette’s clothes, fans also pointed to the other photos.

The men posing next to her look sad, according to netizens. To avoid any accusations, Kylie’s sister therefore withdrew the option of comments under her publication.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPL9YtED8yQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Either way, the reviews don’t seem to faze Kendall Jenner. Quite the contrary. On Saturday, she even celebrated the arrival on the market of her long-awaited drink.

And for the occasion, many celebrities had appeared. Among them, Hailey Baldwin. Moreover, Kim did not hesitate to ask the darling of Justin Bieber what she thought of the product of her little protege.

Through an honest response, the pretty blonde therefore explained that it is a real remedy. Good news for his girlfriend who can therefore be proud of her.

Today, Kendall Jenner looks healthier than ever. Indeed, the young woman has even published several photos on social networks.

And this, on the occasion of the opening of his shop. Dressed in a floral crop top blouse, the star liked to spread her arms. The long sleeves of her top give her the look of a fairy.

To enhance her magical look, Kylie’s sister therefore chose low-rise suede pants. As well as a matching mini bag. A set that caused a sensation in its community.

Indeed, more than 3 million subscribers then liked the post of the pretty brunette. At the same time, they proved the 100% validation of this super sexy outfit.

“Too beautiful” ; “A real fairy”; or a simple flame. This is what we could read below the post of the star. Still so sexy.