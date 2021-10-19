For the first pop-up store dedicated to his new line of underwear, Kim Kardashian fly to Paris, precisely on the ground floor of Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. In a space of 280 square meters, chosen just beyond the entrance of the famous grand magasin inaugurated in 1912 in the wonderful Art Nouveau building, the American entrepreneur tells the most intimate universe of the wardrobe through the installation curated by Willo Perron. The Canadian-born multidisciplinary designer, who boasts on his resume a very long series of creative projects for stages and records by superstars such as Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay-Z, has translated the brand’s imagery into a dramatic soft vault.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Paris designed by Willo Perron Benoit Florencon

To soften the rigid lines of the more classic safes, in fact, appear the soft and sinuous volumes of enamelled counters and displays, a sensual puzzle that fits perfectly with the philosophy of inclusiveness expressed by the brand. “Skims proposes solutions with which to inaugurate the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear”, reads between the lines that describe the project. From the bralette to clothing designed to stay at home, passing through the modeling underwear, the geometries to be worn by Kim Kardashian indulge all body shapes, in a subtle game between comfort and sex appeal.

With luxurious accents, even the space designed by the Montreal designer captivates without exaggeration, creating an atmosphere with glossy shades that finds its perfect “shape” in the roundness. The attention paid to the color palette used also underlines the direction diversity of the label that, also in terms of nuance, moves to get closer to everyone. The pastel pink shade chosen for most of the furnishings reflects a carpet with chocolate shades, creating a double contrast between the glossy surfaces and the velvety floor.

