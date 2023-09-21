Kim Kardashian’s Skims picks Sunset Strip near L.A. for first brick-and-mortar store

Online shapewear maker Skims — which was founded by celebrity Kim Kardashian — plans to open its first major location in Los Angeles in a former luxury watch store in a high-profile luxury retail area, signaling that the company will expand to online sales. How is it planning to expand nationally beyond.

SKIMS has leased around 5,600 square feet of land 8569 W. Sunset Blvd. In West Hollywood, Sherri Lunn, the city’s public information officer, confirmed to CoStar News. The retailer expects to open its first brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles and New York in early 2024.

The store will be on the Sunset Strip, one of the most desirable retail areas in Los Angeles County, and near high-end clothing brands Supreme, Kith and Vuori. The 1.7-mile Sunset Strip is known for its luxury hotels, retailers, and restaurants and is frequently visited by celebrities and tourists. The future location of Skims is still not occupied and was once home to retailer Westtime.

“That location on the Sunset Strip is more than just a store – it’s a corner building with unique architecture and tremendous visibility on one of the city’s most heavily trafficked streets,” said Lorena Tomb, principal of Los Angeles-based retail. Brokerage firm UrbanLime Real Estate, which was not involved in the deal. “It essentially functions as a store and a billboard.”

Kim Kardashian founded Skims in 2019. (Getty Images)

According to Gabe Kadosh, retail property broker and vice president of Colliers, the Sunset Strip is suitable for Schems to open a store because it attracts young buyers with disposable income, including tourists, influencers and people in the entertainment industry. included in the deal. Stores located on the strip often create buzz and attract crowds waiting in line to purchase, which creates publicity for brands. Kadosh said the retail properties themselves have the highest rents in Los Angeles retail real estate, and the properties are walkable, which makes them more valuable.

“It’s a statement,” Kadosh said.

Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at London-based GlobalData, said the Sunset Strip location shows Skims is looking to open stores with young and emerging brands in vibrant retail markets. Saunders said the hope is that as SKIMS grows, it will explore new outdoor malls as well as contemporary retail areas in urban areas.

“They want something more modern and on-trend,” Saunders said.

The West Hollywood Skims store is a little more than 3 miles from the company’s new office space it is building at 1601 Vine St. in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Office CoStar News is not aware of the space, but Skims has been issued a permit to build its own space in the approximately 115,000-square-foot building.

skims latest celebrity endorsed brands to launch retail locations in the United States, where collectively, they have opened more than 300,000 square feet of space over the past decade, according to real estate firm JLL. The use of social media and the public’s fascination with stars has helped celebrities from Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon open brick-and-mortar retail shops.

However, not all celebrity-backed ventures have been successful. Reality TV star Kyle Richards has closed stores, and Kardashian and her sisters have closed their Dash apparel and accessory stores in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

The shapewear market is estimated to exceed $6 billion globally by 2032. According to Future Market Insights. There are several competitors in the market besides Skims, including Spanx, Shein and Yeti, which is backed by singer Lizzo.

A representative for Skims did not respond to an email request for comment from CoStar News. The lease was signed through 2022, according to CoStar data.

Jay Luchs of Newmark marketed the building for lease. Luchs did not respond to a request for comment.

costar news reporter Linda Moss has contributed.