Kim Kardashian’s skincare is not unanimous

Bethenny Frankel tested two products from Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim skincare line, calling them “inconvenient at best” and “a bit overpriced.”

• Read also: Kim Kardashian splits from American comedian Pete Davidson

• Read also: Kanye West posts fake headline announcing Pete Davidson’s death

On TikTok, the American star sampled the eye cream and the scrub.

Describing the $75 egg-shaped eye cream jar as “bulbly,” she lamented, “I don’t get it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t have a circular house or a medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg. »

The former Real Housewives of New York City star went on to compare the $55 scrub to a Rubik’s Cube, referencing the packaging designs of drugstore brand Wet N Wild.

Discussing the size of the scrub, she wondered, “How do you travel with that? You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how can you travel with it? It’s just not practical. »

She did, however, compliment the eye cream, calling it a “luxury item” with a “melted butter consistency.”

However, she claimed she was “not super rich”.

Bethenny Frankel concluded her review with a scathing, “Is it worth the price they’re asking?” Unlikely. »

Kim Kardashian did not react to this criticism of her products.