Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Office Includes a Glam Room, Amphitheater and More: Watch Tour

Office Goals! Almost two months later Kim Kardashian officially launched her beauty brand SKKN by Kim, she’s giving fans a peek into her workspace — and yes, there’s a glamorous room.

“Welcome to SKKN by Kim’s office,” the beauty mogul, 41, said in a YouTube video posted on Friday, August 12. “I’m really excited. No one has seen my entire office [yet]so I’ll show you guys around.

The nearly 40,000 square foot space was designed by decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez alongside Rick Owens Michele Lamy. The trio worked with Kardashian to include everything she would “eventually need and love” in her workspace, in her now-iconic minimalist neutral hues.

The kardashians The star’s tour began in her “favorite” place: the amphitheater room. “It happened because the space was so huge here,” she said. “And I really loved the high ceilings, but I wanted a comfortable space, not only for when the kids came over and they could hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just watch something at home. larger scale. ”

The miniature movie room features a dark Rick Owens bed that Kardashian “always loved” so she – and her family – can “chill out” during chill-out sessions or business meetings.

Next, the Hulu personality headed to the “big” kitchen, which is frequently used to host her staff events. Alongside wooden tables by Donald Judd, the walls were adorned with artwork by Vanessa Beecroft.

The SKKN multi-level space also includes waiting areas — complete with Kardashian-inspired coffee table books — and a “model glam room.”

She noted, “We do so many photo shoots here that I wanted a space where if we do content for SKKN by Kim or Skims, we do all our shoots here and there will be enough space for all the models. »

The Skims founder’s glam space feeds directly into the in-house photo studio and her personal “super calm and quiet” glam space. As Kardashian finally made her way up the stairs to the second-floor conference rooms, the walls are lined with her ‘memories’ of every magazine cover she’s been featured on, including The Hollywood Reporter, Sports Illustrated and vogue.

“I mean, every cover is so special to me,” the reality TV star – who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex- husband Kanye West – gushed in his Friday video. “I could tell you where I was, what I was doing [and] who I was with. .. So many good memories, so many incredible memories.

Kardashian previously announced in June that she was launching SKKN several months after closing her KKW Beauty line.

“I’m thrilled to finally introduce you to SKKN By Kim, a nine-product rejuvenating skincare ritual that I’ve developed from start to finish,” she wrote via Instagram of the new launch. society in the space of clean beauty. “I’ve had the privilege of learning about skin and skincare over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and each bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years. of road. »

For more inside Kardashian’s office — including how she comes up with her intricate packaging concepts — check out the video above!

