Kim Kardashian’s son came across an ad for a sextape of his mother on … Roblox, a virtual space for children

Saint West was quietly playing on his Ipad on Roblox, when a pop-up appeared featuring his mother. It made the child laugh, but clearly not Kim Kardashian, and we understand her.

Roblox is a collaborative platform, which is a hit in the United States. Users can create games themselves and offer them to others. It’s a kind of Minecraft for 5-12 year olds, coupled with a social network. The company provides children with simple tools to create and participate in games.

On Saint’s birthday, she proudly writes:

“I don’t know anyone who takes Roblox as seriously as you do. […] »

She will be disillusioned…

Saint West is playing on Roblox when suddenly…

The son of Kim K. and Kanye West, Saint, 6 years old, was quietly playing on his Ipad on Roblox, when he saw an advertisement for a game, in pop-up, where it was proposed to click to see a new sextape of his mother… We can see this scene in the last episode of the series The Kardashiansdated April 14.

In the episode, Saint West runs to his mother and shows her the ad on his iPad. The child laughs but Kim Kardashian turns pale and explains what is happening. Recall that a sextape of her had already circulated on the Internet.

A moderation problem

On Friday, a Roblox spokesperson confirmed the game’s existence, but noted that “the video for which there was an advertisement [de la sextape donc] was not available on [leur] platform “ and banned the person behind this from their platform. This is the minimum… but isn’t there a big moderation problem?

The creator of Roblox defended himself in a press release:

“We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our Community Rules. This content bypassed our filters but was quickly removed and luckily was only visible to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also quickly banned the developer behind this incident. »

A limited number of people… including Saint West! The company has previously been singled out for having child abusers among its users. One wonders what moderation does in these cases. In any case, Kim K. is not going to stop there. She said:

“I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to fucking burn them. »

We are therefore waiting to see what it intends to do against this new tech giant, which is trying to establish itself in Europe.



