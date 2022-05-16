Kim Kardashian’s son finds out about sex with Ray J

Kim Kardashian cracks on the existence of a new se*tape

While Kim Kardashian is currently living a beautiful romance with her new companion Pete Davidson following her separation from Kanye West, the reality TV star has just had one of the worst experiences for a mother when she discovers that her son without probably learned how she rose to the mainstream with the leaked se*tape starring Ray J.

Kim Kardashian has definitely turned the page on her love affair with Kanye West and her new boyfriend even got tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend. “It’s a mark, a type of tattoo without ink that’s akin to a burn. He’s getting rid of some of his tattoos and said to me he doesn’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up, ‘I just want it there as a scar on me’. He has several tattoos for me. My favorite says, ‘My girlfriend is a lawyer'” she had confided on this subject recently.

A compromising photo posted on his son’s iPad

Unfortunately for Kim, his eldest son has just learned of the revelations about his sulphurous past before being known. In 2007, the adult film production studio Vivid revealed that it had in its possession a se*tape of Kanye West’s ex-wife with Ray J, the rights to which she sold for 5 million dollars before reuniting a few months later. on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

This case is still pursuing Kim Kardashian especially since the rumor of a second video has been circulating for some time. In a sequence from the series The Kardashians broadcast on Hulu, she reveals that Saint, one of her children, only 6 years old, would have discovered the existence of this famous se*tape and tearfully informs Kanye West who claims to have some. retrieved the tapes. Indeed, she describes having found a photo of her in tears on her child’s iPad with the caption “Kim’s new se*tape”, explaining that these would be images never released from her first video.

“The last thing I want as a mum is for my past to resurface especially for a while with my family. This sh*t is so embarrassing, I have to deal with it. If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed to death. explains Kim K before telling Kanye West that she wants all of this to go away.