Kim Kardashian’s Soul Dies for Khloé Amid Tristan’s Baby Scandal

Kim Kardashian has said her ‘soul dies’ for Khloé Kardashian when she found out Tristan Thompson had cheated on his sister again – this time with Maralee Nichols.

The drama of Thompson’s paternity lawsuit erupts on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” and the Skims founder was the first to hear the news.

“No, I’m not lying. I feel like shaking for her,” Kim told Kylie Jenner over the phone from the gym at 6:30 a.m. PT. “My soul dies for her.”

Kim then read verbatim the legal statement from NBA player Kylie, in which he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his 30th birthday.

“Is Tristan the worst person on the planet? Kylie asked.

Hulu; instagram

“Khloé threw him on his 30th birthday, so he came home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road – we can check his schedule – then slept with this girl,” an enraged Kim said . “I just sent it to him and I was like, ‘Does Khloé know about this?'”

Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son, Theo, on December 1. maraleenichols / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, who was also on the call with Kim and Kylie, called Thompson’s actions an “unending betrayal” as Thompson cheated on the Good American co-founder on multiple occasions, while Kim said that this which was “so sad” was the fact that Khloé “wants a baby boy” to be a baby brother to her and Thompson’s daughter, True.

“She doesn’t deserve this,” Kylie said. “That must be his last sign.”

In the final moments of the episode, Khloé called Kim and saw the report before the show went black.

“What is it?” Khloe asked.

Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son, Theo, on December 1. After a DNA test, Thompson admitted on his Instagram Story to being the newborn’s father.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I caused you,” he wrote at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

The former couple have not been romantically involved since, although Khloé continues to defend him.