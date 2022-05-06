Kim Kardashian’s strict diet to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian left the attendees of the MET Gala 2022 speechless by wearing an original Marilyn Monroe dress, but the businesswoman revealed that it was not easy to look spectacular at the event, since she had to undergo a strict caloric diet for weeks to lose weight and fit perfectly into the garment. The dress is a Ripley Museum piece, so no alterations are allowed.

And is that wearing an iconic outfit has a cost, according to Kim. She not only had to make merits to lend it to her, but she had to lose seven kilos to wear it, she said herself before the cameras on the red carpet of the gala: «I tried it on and it didn’t look good on me. So I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose more than seven kilos for today.

It is the dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The garment is part of fashion history, and it is so exclusive that it has even been exhibited in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! At the time, it cost $1,500, but its value skyrocketed to $4.81 million.

Kim Kardashian attended the event accompanied by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and was the last to walk the red carpet. Her dress was the one that took center stage, as she has more than 2,500 hand-sewn crystals and she also adorned it by dyeing her hair platinum blonde in allusion to Monroe.

An interesting fact about the garment is that even Marilyn Monroe had trouble wearing it, as it was too small for her. The American actress had to have it sewn when she was already wearing it, before her performance before Kennedy, because she did not close it because it was extremely tight, an incident that decades later the popular Kim Kardashian also suffered.

What Kim Kardashian did to get into Marilyn Monroe’s dress

The American businesswoman revealed how she lost seven kilos in such a short time and emphasized that it was quite a challenge for her, because she really had to make many sacrifices. She compared that situation to the preparation that an actor requires for a character in a movie.

“It was quite a challenge. It was like preparing for a role in a movie. She was determined to fit in with him. I haven’t eaten carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’ll have a pizza and donut party at the hotel after the gala,” she added.

He stressed his need to wear that dress at the MET Gala, so it caused him great disappointment to see that it did not fit as expected. “I figured she could be smaller in places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when she didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because she can’t be changed at all,” Kim Kardashian said. fashion.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!