Kim Kardashian’s strict rules for entering her $60million all-white mansion with no phones or food near fancy furniture

SO you want to visit Kim Kardashian at her house? Prepare to follow strict rules.

The reality star, who has fought for sole ownership of the $60million Los Angeles mansion she once shared with ex Kanye West, urges friends, family and visitors to respect a specific set of guidelines before entering and inside.

vogue

Kim Kardashian gave people a glimpse of her California mansion via Vogue. And now some Twitter users are scratching their heads over Kim Kardashian’s bathroom sinks[/caption]

X17Online.com

Kim got the estate through her divorce from Kanye West[/caption]

Many rules just have to take care of keeping the place clean.

The mega mansion, which she and Ye bought in 2013 for just $20 million, has undergone four years of extravagant renovations, ultimately reflecting Kim’s love of colors and neutral tones.

Last year, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of her living room, which features a white rug, three white chairs, a white coffee table, a whiteboard, an empty white fireplace and white walls.

Kim, 41, said the space was her “favorite room in my house”, but anyone entering the room had better be careful.

And this rule applies particularly to his four young children, who are forbidden to play near the white space.

instagram

Don’t do what Kim does. The reality director makes it a rule to smear anything[/caption]

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

In a post on her old blog, she shared, “Our interior design tastes tend to be minimalist and modern, but the kids’ playroom is the only room in the house where I let them go wild.

“That’s where all the markers, paints and colors are… Once they’re done there they don’t want to pick up a pen on our white furniture, lol!”

Take a look at some of Kim’s other strict rules.

NO HOOK

vogue

It took a while, but Kim finally opened her doors and let people in[/caption]

One quirky rule that seemed made to be broken was Kim’s ban on any photos of the place.

Even his own reality team was not allowed to show the inside of their house.

That is, until Kanye himself broke that rule, sharing three photos of the house shortly after the renovations were complete.

Kim immediately hit back at her then-husband, berating him for breaking rule #1.

“Hmmm baby. We had a rule not to show our house on social media!” she tweeted. “Soooo can we now allow KUWTK to be filmed at home?”

She added a crying and laughing emoji.

Since then, the star has let the cameras click repeatedly, both inside and outside her abode.

NO PHONE AT DINNER

Splash News

Kim Kardashian attends BeautyCon in Los Angeles in 2018[/caption]

Kim may never have come across a selfie she didn’t like, but when it comes time for the family meal, all the phones have to go off.

During a panel at Beautycon 2018, the mother-of-four shared some advice she was given: “If you get a phone call…and you’re all having dinner together, never get up and leave and take the ‘call or take it to the table because [if you do] you show your children that this phone call is more important than them.

Kim confessed that just like when she was growing up, her children had certain set social hours.

Social Media – Refer to Source

Calling while eating is prohibited[/caption]

“I remember growing up, [with] our phone at home, I had periods,” she explained. “There were hours of phone calls. And so there should be cell phone hours. You should never sleep next to your phone.

The busy businesswoman enforces this rule by demanding that her children leave their phones in the kitchen at night, with the promise that the protective parent will return them in the morning after sharing a family breakfast.

NO SECRETS TO SPEAK

Hulu

Kim asks guests and visitors to sign an NDA pledging their silence[/caption]

Before making themselves comfortable in Kim’s home, guests would first have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, promising to keep their conversations confidential.

“Kim isn’t very popular with the moms of a lot of her kids’ friends, because she’s so paranoid about even having a basic conversation with them,” a source previously told RadarOnline.com.

A typical NDA threatens retaliation or even legal action if confidential information is somehow leaked or leaked.

It’s unclear exactly what’s on Kim’s paperwork.

NO JEWELRY

Following Kim’s chilling robbery at gunpoint in Paris, the fashion trailblazer has instituted a new rule for her home life: no fancy or expensive jewelry out in the open.

Kim is said to have implemented the policy at the Hidden Hills home because she doesn’t want it to be a target for thieves.

According to TMZ at the time: “The very few pieces of jewelry Kim still owns are stored elsewhere — under constant surveillance — with very elaborate security measures for accessing them.”

In October 2016, two men broke into her Paris hotel room, where she was alone.

After taking her $8 million engagement ring, the thieves caught Kim, who was then bound, gagged and thrown into a bathroom.

Eventually, 12 people were arrested for plotting to rob Kim.