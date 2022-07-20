Kim Kardashian’s sweet words for Kanye West, the “best” of dads

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her ex-husband and father of her four children, Kanye West, this Sunday on Instagram.

Among the many tributes paid to the fathers of families, that of Kim Kardashian was by far the most surprising. This Sunday, for Father’s Day, the American superstar posted an Instagram “story” dedicated to her ex-husband, Kanye West. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye”, wrote the mother of North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old) under a photo of the quintet.

Kanye West surrounded by his four children.

©Kim Kardashian/Instagram



The relationship of the ex-spouses therefore seems to have calmed down. For several months, the businesswoman and the musician had not exchanged a word and had waged a war on Instagram. Kanye West, who has bipolar disorder, violently attacked Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend and was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he threatened and insulted Pete Davidson. Torn between love and hatred towards the mother of his children, the interpreter of “Flashing Lights” was first rebuilt in the arms of Julia Fox. He is now in a relationship with Chaney Jones, a true double of the American influencer. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced last March after thirteen months of proceedings.

The 41-year-old star also paid tribute to her father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2022. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!” she captioned a black-and-white photo. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney, also honored the memory of her dad.