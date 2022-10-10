Kim Kardashian’s The System podcast is TOP 1 Spotify

Kim Kardashian’s new podcast has reached No. 1 on Spotify.

The reality TV star and trainee lawyer’s podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System” launched on October 3 with two episodes.

It proved so popular that it overtook shows like Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetype’ and ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

The first season of the podcast explores a triple homicide, and Kim’s goal with this podcast is to show “the other side” of cases that are so often overlooked.

In a recent interview, the SKIMS Founder said, “I think telling key stories. Sharing the stories of people who aren’t just on a criminal record will help people feel comfortable and understand where a person comes from.

“Usually you don’t hear the other side of the story. Usually you hear about triple homicide, and you’re scared, especially if they’re convicted. Nobody’s going to look into it enough. [le cas de cette personne] to understand, well,

there was no physical evidence linking him [au crime]”.

On the outcome she hopes to achieve for Kevin, who has been sentenced to death, she said, “The ultimate goal would be for the governor to commute Kevin’s sentence.

“But then I feel like an investigation needs to be done, too, to find out

who really did this and put that person behind bars. And I have

speculations [sur l’identité de cette personne].”

The 41-year-old star has been recognized for her criminal justice reform work in recent years and is determined to help as many people as possible

possible.

Asked how she started her campaign, she previously said, “I just saw something on social media that I didn’t think was right and didn’t understand. A woman who didn’t do anything violent, who has never had a ticket in her life, she answered the phone as a drug mule and

had the same pain as Charles Manson.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘I don’t understand. How could this have happened? Did she need a better lawyer?’ I really didn’t know, so I inquired about it.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I can handle low-level drug offenses, which I can resonate with.

“But if someone was killed – I didn’t know I could support them until I

be taken to a women’s prison. Their stories were all very similar.

They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband.

“I mean, I probably screwed up at some point and maybe I was

short of decisions being in a similar situation, any of us

could be.

“Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn’t stop. I have to help as many people as possible. These people are thrown out and put in jail and no one cares . It’s so heartbreaking.”