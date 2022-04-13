Kim Kardashian’s trainer says ‘making small changes’, ‘cooking at home’ will trigger weight loss – Reuters

Melissa Alcantara helped Kim Kardashian achieve her enviable body and now she’s sharing with HL how ‘small changes’ can make the biggest difference!

I want to ride Kim Kardashianis the fitness level? We have the inside scoop straight from the lady handing him the weights! Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Hulu’s new series The Kardashiansfitness star Melissa Alcantara shared how she has helped Kim Kardashian stay disciplined and strong over the years. “It was really about removing the excuses. You get to a certain point in your life where you’re like, “Man, there’s no excuses that equal repetitions,” do you? You have to actually do the thing,” Melissa said HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Fitness is simple. It’s about making a few small changes in the beginning, getting to know each other, and then moving forward from there.

Melissa explained that most people “want to start at the intermediate level”, which is “not realistic”. “Respect where you are in any journey of your life. If you’re a beginner, respect that you’re a beginner, respect that you don’t know the moves, respect that you may feel like a total jerk, but that’s how it goes” , she said. “And honestly, that’s my favorite part. I love being a beginner. I like to progress, to learn, to mess up, you know, to try something new.

The fitness expert admitted that she is often asked how she stays motivated, but, she explained, daily workouts and a healthy lifestyle have become more routine than anything else. “It’s really about doing so many things, that it’s not a question of motivation anymore. It’s part of me, it’s part of my life, it makes me feel good and I know it will make me feel better than not doing it,” Melissa told HL.

She added that when it comes to losing weight, as we’ve seen from Kim over the years, you shouldn’t “complicate it too much.” “A lot of people like to ask questions they’re not even ready for. I always say the easiest way to start is to get a program. If you want to lift weights, if that’s what you want to do, get a program, so you already have a plan. Choose someone who inspires you and follow the program,” advised Melissa. “And two, nutrition. It’s literally making your food at home. I don’t care what you do, you can make fried chicken. If this is the beginning, prepare your meal at home and drink water. If you just did these things, voila, it’s literally that simple.

