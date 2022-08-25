Kim, Kendall, Khloé … The Kardashian clan out, mini Stormi steals the show

This Wednesday August 24, all the Kardashians were gathered around Kylie Jenner to celebrate the launch of a new range of lipsticks, designed by her brand Kylie Cosmetics. Photocall, goodies, games, cocktails, the evening, organized with great fanfare by the youngest, took place in a boutique in West Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

On the fashion side, the family had put the small dishes in the big ones. Kris Jenner caught the eye of photographers in her bright pink jacket and pants ensemble. Outfit coordinated with that of her second daughter, Khloé, who also declined this color with a long jacket and thigh high boots.

The eldest Kardashian, Kourtney, came with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kim, recently separated from Pete Davidson, arrived in a tight black jumpsuit and high thigh high boots, her face hidden behind thick sunglasses. Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, were also there.

the main interested party, Kylie, made her entrance holding her daughter Stormi (4 years old) by the hand. His companion rapper Travis Scott and their second child born in February, whose first name is still kept secret, were absent from the evening. The youngest then went to a restaurant to end the evening surrounded by her friends.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is already an empire. Lingerie with Skims and makeup with KKW for Kim, clothing line with Good American for Khloe, well-being with Poosh for Kourtney, each of the Kardashian sisters has embarked on juicy businesses. The family also recently got together for another launch party, this time for Kendall Jenner, who celebrated a new vintage from her 818 Tequila brand.