Kim, Kendall or Kylie: Do you know which Kardashian earns the most?

It is no secret that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is extremely wealthy. But do you know which Kardashian earns the most?

Since the clan Kardashian arrived on our screens back in 2007, their family has spread all over the place: it has grown and diversified in various sectors, from make-up to fashion, and has even reached the wellness industry.

Led by their mother Kris Jenner, the Kardashian sisters have numerous multimillion dollar businesses to their credit, properties around the world and record agreements with the most famous brands; not to mention their TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashian.

But who is the richest among Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie?

Of course, only their personal accountants are fully aware of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ finances, but there are endless speculation about the family’s net worth.

In fact, many have tried to estimate how much they earn Kim & Co., ranking their individual income from highest to lowest.

So let’s see how the ranking looks.

Here is who earns the most in the Kardashian-Jenner family

1. Kim Kardashian, the billion dollar queen

Topping the rankings as the richest in the family, there is of course Kim Kardashian.

In April 2021 Forbes has estimate that has a net worth of $ 1 billion.

According to rumors, most of his wealth comes from his company’s earnings KKW Beauty and the clothing brand SKIMS.

There is also no shortage of income from reality TV, sponsorships and minor investments.

In 2020, Kim followed in the footsteps of her sister Kylie and sold a 20% stake in its line KKW Beauty to Coty Inc., for a total of $ 200 million.

However, Kim remains the majority owner of the company and Forbes estimates that his stake is still worth about $ 500 million.

2. Kylie Jenner, the baby girl with a net worth of $ 700 million

Despite being the youngest, Kylie was, at one point, the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family; before her older sister Kim stole her title.

After being named “the youngest self-made billionaire of all time” in 2019, Kylie Jenner’s net worth fell to $ 700 million, according to estimates by Forbes dated October 2020.

This because Kylie sold a 51% majority stake in her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty Inc. for $ 600 million.

According to Forbes, his stake in the company now has a worth 300 million and the remaining 400 million of his net worth, reportedly, comes from “cash, automobiles, real estate and other investments.”

3. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family who earns from her daughters’ work

To say that Kris Jenner made a lot of money off her children’s backs is an understatement.

Sure, the mom of reality TV’s most famous family worked hard to create and maintain the Kardashian brand, but much of the money she claims as hers comes courtesy of the offspring.

In fact, according to reports the matriarch of the family takes 10% of everything that all her children do.

It is easy then to understand how Kris Jenner is the third richest person in the clan, with a net worth that is around 190 million dollars.

4. Kendall Jenner, (only) fourth place for the highest paid model in the world

Although Kendall is one of the highest paid models in history, she only finds herself in fourth place in the family rankings.

In fact, despite in 2017, Forbes declared Kendall the highest paid model in the world, his net worth is $ 45 million.

According to estimates, Kendall collects approx 22 million dollars parading on the catwalks, appearing in magazines and working with high-level brands.

The rest of the revenue comes thanks to the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sponsorships and investments.

However, Kendall Jenner also recently launched hers tequila brand, 808, which is likely to spike his net worth in the near future.

40 million each for Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian

According to estimates, both Khloé and Kourtney have around $ 40 million in their accounts.

Both benefited from the salary from the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashian, as well as from the revenues collected from past spin-offs.

Furthermore, Khloé is involved in fashion projects, like its denim line Good American, and has his own TV show, Twisted Sisters.

While Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, has its own lifestyle brand, Poosh, whose revenues are added to the assets.

