Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner pay a moving tribute to the Queen hours after her death at the age of 96

KIM, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch left the nation heartbroken when she died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday.

6

6

Khloe, 38, shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories, which she began by saying, “this is a sad day for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world”.

The Kardashian star continued, “We should all admire the Queen’s exemplary sense of duty and her commitment to her people.

“Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to us all, she will always be remembered as someone who led her 70 years as Queen with dignity, grace and nobility.

“There are so many changes in our world and having the Queen as a constant presence, for me, has always brought a sense of comfort and peace.

“She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her. »

Khloe concluded her moving post by saying, “God bless the queen and may she rest in peace. She is with her prince now. »

Kris also penned a moving statement to the Queen alongside four black and white images of her over the years.

The 66-year-old wrote: “Rest in peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, devoted, elegant, unforgettable.

“Today and always, we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family. »

Kris, Khloe and Kim also shared a post from a user that showed three rainbows at famous sites in Britain, including Balmoral.

The message read: “Her Majesty the Queen sent us three rainbows at the exact moment she crossed that bridge.

“One at Balmoral, one at Windsor Castle and a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace. She’s letting us know she’s made it, and we’ll be fine. »

Kim also shared a black and white photo of a young queen and wrote alongside, “Rest in peace.”

Kourtney paid tribute to her by posting a photo of the Queen driving her car, which she captioned: “Farewell, Queen.”

In a somber statement, Buckingham Palace yesterday confirmed that Her Majesty Elizabeth II had died, making her son, Charles, king.

The Palace said in a statement: “The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and Queen Consort will stay at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow. »

Her passing comes after Prince Charles and Prince William rushed to be at the Queen’s side after doctors confirmed they were ‘concerned’ for her health.

The tireless monarch has always put her sense of duty to the UK first and continued with her commitments just four days after the death of her 73-year-old husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

The love felt for her by the British was clear in June when she celebrated her platinum jubilee marking an incredible 70 years on the throne.

6

6

6