Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Look Totally Different in UNEDITED Photo to Honor Kris Jenner’s Mom MJ’s 88th Birthday

KIM, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all look totally different in an unedited throwback photo.

Kris Jenner posted the vintage snap to honor her mother Mary Jo Campbell’s 88th birthday.

Momager Kris, 66, celebrated Grandma Kardashian’s special day with a series of photos from across the decades, which she posted on Instagram.

A snap taken on a film camera showed the full lineup of the Kardashian sisters and brother Rob, now 35, as they posed with Kris and Mary Jo, better known as MJ.

Khloe, now 38, looked drastically different with her brunette hair and face before her nose.

Billionaire Kim, now 41, also wore brunette at the time and showed off her skinny figure.

Kourtney, now 43, has perhaps maintained her most consistent appearance over the years, although she was pictured wearing a red dress before embracing hubby Travis Barker’s punk style.

Kris, on the other hand, always wore her hair in her signature pixie cut even back then and dressed in all black, which is one of her favorite colors to date.

The Jenner sisters – Kendall, now 26, and Kylie, now 24 – were not pictured.

They would have been small children at the time.

‘THE MOST WONDERFUL GRANDMOTHER’

MJ’s birthday gave the Kardashian women the perfect opportunity to show off more never-before-seen photos.

Kourtney has shared new photos from her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding to Travis, giving fans their most intimate look at the special day yet.

The pair were legally wed near their home in California in May before flying to Italy two weeks later for a big family celebration.

Kourtney and Travis invited MJ and drummer dad Randy over, and new photos showed them all having dinner together at an Italian restaurant after the newlyweds signed the most important paperwork.

Kourtney captioned the post: “My special, sweet, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my GM.

“So glad you were able to be one of only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember that day and night with you. »

Meanwhile, Kim chose to commemorate her grandmother’s birthday with a no-makeup selfie.

In the photo, she posed bare-faced next to a smiling GM.

FAMILY FAVORITE

Although she hasn’t appeared in many episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, MJ is a family member that Kris, her six children, and all of their children adore.

She is loved by fans for her candor, dry humor and caring spirit.

Born in Arkansas, MJ was previously an etiquette school teacher, model, and entrepreneur.

She opened a children’s boutique called Shannon & Company in 1980.

