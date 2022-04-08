Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Reunite at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Members of the Kardashian clan – Khloé, Kim and Kourtney – hit the red carpet at Goya Studios in Los Angeles to present their new series, “The Kardashians”, this Thursday evening. The trio, accompanied by the matriarch, Kris Jenner, dressed in their finest outfits for the occasion. Only Kendall and Kylie Jenner were missing. It must be said that the youngest was somewhat overworked by the arrival of her second child, a little boy formerly named Wolf, whose new identity has not yet been revealed. The 24-year-old businesswoman had confided on Instagram to having lived through difficult days after the birth of her baby, the fruit of her love for Travis Scott. The series which will be released on April 14 on Disney+ should give more information on this subject…

Kourtney Kardashian, who just married Travis Barker in a Las Vegas chapel, was also spotted on the ‘red carpet’. The eldest of the tribe posed with her husband, as well as her son, Reign Disick. The drummer was accompanied by his two children, Alabama and Landon, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, has come to the arms of his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. Pete Davidson obviously responded to support his lover, Kim Kardashian.