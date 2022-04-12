Kim Sejeong Talks About Her Romantic Chemistry With Ahn Hyo Seop, What “A Business Proposal” Means To Her, Her Next Project, And More

Kim Sejeong has reflected on the success of her latest drama “A Business Proposal”!

Based on a popular web novel that has been adapted into a webtoon, SBS’s “A Business Proposal” is a romantic comedy about an office worker who goes on a blind date with the CEO of her company instead of a friend while hiding. his identity. Ahn Hyo Seop plays the heir chaebol Kang Tae Moo, who has it all, from looks and brains to wealth and business savvy. Kim Sejeong plays food researcher Shin Ha Ri, who stands in for her best friend and heiress. chaebol Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah) on a blind date with Kang Tae Moo.

Kim Sejeong not only impressed with her portrayal of Shin Ha Ri, but also played the role of the bold and dramatic Shin Geum Hee, a fake character adopted for her fake relationship with Kang Tae Mu. Through these roles, Kim Sejeong showed a memorable romance with Ahn Hyo Seop, a womance adorable with Seol In Ah and her skills as an employee.

The final episode of the drama, which aired on April 5, ended with a bang, topping 11% in viewer ratings. Regarding the conclusion, Kim Sejeong commented, “I feel refreshed. A lot has happened from the preparation process to the shooting. There was a lot to prepare for as Ha Ri and there were a lot of incidents due to COVID-19. All that ended well and will remain as a memory.

Right after the premiere of “A Business Proposal,” Kim Sejeong drew attention for her impressively over-the-top acting during her blind date scene with Ahn Hyo Seop, earning her the nickname “Korea’s Emma Stone.”

She replied, “I felt two different emotions. First, I was very grateful. Since it was an important scene, it had to catch many people’s attention, and since it was Geum Hee’s first scene, it had to convince the viewers. She couldn’t just be funny and Ha Ri couldn’t appear just funny. Fortunately, I think [los espectadores] they were convinced, so it is a scene that I appreciate.”

Kim Sejeong continued, “I really like Emma Stone and have heard before that we are alike, so I am very thankful. Before it was a nickname that only I knew, but I’m happy that now everyone calls me that. At the same time, it is a pressure to be called Emma Stone.”

Although most dramas usually have 16 episodes, “A Business Proposal” only had 12, so some scenes had to be cut. Kim Sejeong explained that this was also good because important scenes were prioritized and no lengthy explanations were needed, but he also added that there are many scenes that he wishes had made the cut.

He commented, “In the last episode, there is a scene where Ha Ri says that she will send Tae Mu to the United States, and then adds, ‘Honestly, I wanted to go with you.’ It is the first scene in which Ha Ri expresses her sadness, but unfortunately she cut herself due to lack of time. Ha Ri had always hidden her true feelings from her, so I think it would have been better if she could say everything and then let Tae Mu go.”

Another hot topic among viewers of “A Business Proposal” was the chemistry between lead actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop. Kim Sejeong commented, “The chemistry of our romance was very good. Very good. Fortunately, a lot of the scenes that got a lot of interest were scenes that we created on the fly. The fact that we were able to fill the romance with improvisations means that our chemistry was really good.”

He continued: “What I appreciated the most is that [Ahn Hyo Seop] he’s such a considerate actor that he always understood things like, ‘Wouldn’t Ha Ri feel uncomfortable in this kind of situation?’ He would suggest that he cut out all the scenes that might make me feel uncomfortable as Ha Ri or Sejeong.”

Kim Sejeong also revealed that a fan-favorite kiss scene between the two actors was completely improvised. In the scene, the two are sharing a conversation when Tae Mu surprises Ha Ri with a kiss. Caught in surprise, Ha Ri replies, “Ing?” and Tae Mu replies, “Eung.” She explained, “It’s a scene that didn’t exist at all. The director suggested it, but earlier, Hyo Seop had already said, ‘I think Tae Mu would have kissed [a Ha Ri] in this scene’ and it was also a scene where I thought, ‘I think they’d kiss me’. Adding that kind of scene might have been awkward, but we were able to talk about it comfortably. It is a lovely scene that combines everyone’s opinions and considerations.”

As for her bed scene with Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong shared, “I wasn’t too worried. Although there must definitely be people who were surprised to see Sejeong showing that, it was a moment that was not awkward for Ha Ri and Tae Mu. They did see Sejeong [y no a Ha Ri] at that time, I think that means my performance was not good.”

She added with a laugh, “I was too shy to properly watch the final scene. I think it’s because they really looked like Tae Mu and Ha Ri. Although it was a cute scene, I felt more shy because I think it would have really happened for Tae Mu and Ha Ri. I felt like I was secretly watching them, so I felt embarrassed ”.

Last year, Ahn Hyo Seop won the best couple award with Kim Yoo Jung at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards for “Lovers of the Red Sky.” When asked if she was confident in winning it with him this year, Kim Sejeong replied, “If it wasn’t an early-year drama, I could tell you with confidence, but since it’s an early-year drama, I’m not sure what kind of dramas it will be. will be released later. Especially since it’s another SBS project, I can’t give you a definitive answer. However, I can say that I think we are a cute couple who can at least be nominated.”

Kim Sejeong has already confirmed “Today’s Webtoon” (literal title) as her next project, in which she will act alongside Nam Yoon Su. drama is a remake Korean version of the popular 2016 Japanese drama “Sleepeeer Hit!” which tells the story of a former judo athlete who joins a webtoon editorial department as a new employee and struggles to mature into a true webtoon editor.

The star shared, “I saw the script and thought that it would be great if it became a drama that would cheer up everyone who dreams of their ‘second dream.’ There are people who have achieved their dreams and people who have not. Even if you achieve your dream, you have to decide your next dream to live your daily life. Just because you achieve your dream, it doesn’t mean your life is over and you have to set your next goal.”

Kim Sejeong continued, “People who have not achieved their dreams say that they have chosen to do their best to live from day to day. It’s not that your second dream doesn’t shine, as I think that dream is also worthy. Just because you didn’t achieve your first dream, I don’t want you to underestimate your second dream. I’m preparing [el drama] with the thought that I want it to become a drama that supports those who dream their second dream and tells them that they are doing well.”

Lastly, Kim Sejeong explained what “A Business Proposal” means to her, saying, “I think I see it as my youth. I am now at a beautiful age. In my beautiful age, these beautiful moments have been recorded and a beautiful conclusion has been reached. Even if I hit my thirties, turn into my fifties, and keep getting older, when I remember a moment in my mid-twenties, I think I’ll think of ‘A Business Proposal’ first. I think it was the project that best started my late twenties. The spring of my twenties was IOI and gugudan, but the spring of my late twenties is ‘A Business Proposal.’”

Catch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Song” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)