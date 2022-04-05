Kim Yo Jong threatens a nuclear response if Seoul provokes it

South Korea – For the second time in three days, the influential sister of the North Korean ruler kim jong A lashed out South Korea for extolling his alleged pre-emptive attack capabilities against Pyongyang, assuring that his country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South Korean conventional forces in the event of a provocation.

In a statement published by the Korean Central News Agency (NCCA), Kim Yo Jong said recent comments by the South Korean defense minister, su wookon preemptive strikes are “a vain illusion and recklessness of a psychopath”.

While stressing that North Korea does not want another war on the Korean peninsula, Kim warned that the North Korean government would respond with its nuclear forces should Seoul opt for preemptive or other strikes, leaving the South Korean military “a miserable fate of near destruction.”

Kim issued a similar statement on Sunday about Suh’s comments, calling them “morbid” and warning that South Korea could face a serious threat from his remarks.

Kim made his remarks amid tensions over North Korea’s increased weapons tests this year, including its first long-range missile test since 2017 on March 24, at a time in which his brother has resumed his risky policies with the aim of pressuring Washington to accept Pyongyang as a nuclear power and withdraw sanctions.

Some experts say North Korea could step up its actions in the coming months, possibly test-launching missiles over Japan or resuming nuclear explosion tests, in a bid to elicit a response from the US president’s administration. Joe Bidenwho finds himself distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and America’s growing rivalry with China.