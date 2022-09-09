Kimberley Krystal Acosta bets on her chiringas with Puerto Rican designs

The idea was born from his interest in promoting patriotic love. Also, to encourage curiosity to learn more about our culture.

Kimberley Krystal Acosta Díaz recalls when, on her walks through Old San Juan, where she lives, she observed that none of the kites flown by numerous families on the grounds of Castillo San Felipe del Morro showed designs from her native land.

An artisan by profession, and with a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in arts, she felt motivated to create an alternative that met her interest.

“I was walking through El Morro and I realized that there were a lot of beach bars with dragon designs, butterflies, but nothing from Puerto Rico. I studied to be an art teacher and I make jewelry, and one day I said to myself ‘let’s make them, so that children’s curiosity about our history will be aroused’”, she recalled about the desire that originated in 2018.

“My high school included arts in general, but I didn’t have graphic arts, so I took a course at the Liga de Arte (San Juan). There I made the design of the packaging label”, he recalled about his intention to acquire more knowledge to create the drawings, although he currently works on them in collaboration with other artists. One of his reasons is because of the loss of his peripheral vision due to an operation for a tumor that he suffered in his childhood. “I only see to the front. I don’t see to the sides”, he confessed.

Materializing his project was more complex than he imagined, especially because he had in mind that each chiringa would be made of cloth, on the Island, with illustrations by Puerto Rican artists, in printing houses in the country. But he was faced with the barrier of high manufacturing costs at the local level.

“I wanted to do all the local production. I spent two and a half years without being able to do anything because I called the printers in Puerto Rico to see who could do them, but there wasn’t one that would print it on that material,” he confessed about the nylon product. “I didn’t get the terminal tubes here either,” he lamented. The lack of support from local artists added to his frustration.

The interest in creating them out of fabric arose from the intention of providing a durable alternative. “The trash cans in front of El Morro are full of plastic trinkets that last only one used,” he mentioned. “Mine are more durable, they are more resistant to the winds from El Morro, which are very strong.”

His efforts and persistence allowed him to open his digital page chiringas.com for the sale of his products. In June of this year he made his first sale.

“It comes with the bag to carry on the back, the good quality bobbin with thread. The chiringa has the tubes of fiberglass”, he said about the merchandise with a sale price of $25, plus VAT. The five designs that he promotes inspired by Puerto Rico are Puerto Rican even if he was born on the moon, The stone dog of Saint Jerome, The Chupacabra vs the Gargoyle of Barceloneta, Jibarito is the coquí: Monostarada is the flag Y i love my island. In the future, he works on the design of one inspired by the Three Wise Men, in collaboration with an artist from Juana Díaz.

Although by agreement of the client, he agrees to face-to-face delivery in the vicinity of El Morro, the beach bars are also available for delivery by mail for an additional amount.

Continuing to expand the offer of illustrations inspired by his Puerto Rican pride weighs as a priority. But as an entrepreneur, she includes commercial designs on her website that are unrelated to her homeland-inspired collection, such as double-lined ones, LED-lit animal ones, and coloring ones, among others. Among its plans is to provide the alternative of customizing them to the customer’s taste.

Aware that the price of the collection of designs with prints of Puerto Rico may not be accessible to all consumers, it also promotes less expensive alternatives. “I have cheaper reusable fabric beach bars, but with non-local designs,” he said. “I don’t limit myself. Children look for their favorite characters (cartoons, superheroes, etc.)”.

Although she is still working on her commercial desire to take off with force, the businesswoman values ​​what she learned in the process. “He taught me that you have to trust in yourself, that if God puts something in you, it is because you can achieve it. I learned not to be looking for external validation to make decisions, because many people did not support the idea”, reflected the artisan.

“I have some visual limitations, but if you put your mind to it and keep the focus on what you can do, and not on what you can’t, you learn that you can achieve many things. I have a commitment to push this forward so that they see that, if you fight, you achieve things. It is better to try it”.

For more information, go to chiringas.com or write to Chiringaspuertorico@gmail.com.