Kimberly-Clark presents a guide to good practices for the health and well-being of its workers

With the aim of consolidating itself as a pioneer in the comprehensive management of the well-being of its employees, Kimberly-Clark fosters a culture of mental health so that employees feel confident and take advantage of spaces to express themselves in the hands of professionals.

As part of this commitment, the company creates spaces for dialogue, training for stress management, relaxation techniques and organization of time.

“Currently, Kimberly-Clark is exploring new ideas to achieve better results, including working in a hybrid mode with greater flexibility to go to the office for a few days and telecommute the rest of the week. This will depend on the role that each one of our team is in charge of in the company,” said Catalina Pagés, Human Resources manager for Kimberly-Clark Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Last year the company implemented the internationally certified ISTAS21 tool, which consists of a voluntary and confidential survey that collects information to capture the reality and psychosocial factors of each individual at work and at home.

Likewise, the Self-Perceived Stress Scale and the questionnaire focused on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are two other tools that the company uses to have a complete scenario for a better approach.

This tool was recently implemented in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.