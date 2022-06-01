Kimberly Flores on the brink of showing her breasts by accident in a parade in Mexico

The famous Guatemalan singer and model was in serious trouble because of her wardrobe.

There is no doubt that Kimberly Flowers he continues to turn heads everywhere he goes. Although at first it was not very well accepted by Internet users, little by little this perception has been changing.

After his participation in the first season of The house of the famous, kim a large audience has been made that do not miss the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

Kimberly Flores appears completely shaved

Recently, he conquered everyone by appearing parading in the popular Veracruz Festival. Through her Instagram profile, the wife of edwin moonshared several photos from the famous event.

And it is that the businesswoman was also one of the special guests and had the opportunity to be closer to her followers.

The Kimberly Flores incident…

In addition, the Guatemalan decided to use a costume very much in accordance with the festival, since she opted for a red leotard with lace. In addition, she had crystal appliqués, some beautiful flowers and details, adding an exotic hairstyle of long colorful braids.

Her makeup did not go unnoticed, which allowed her to receive dozens of comments from her fans.

However, throughout the parade, it was seen Flowers somewhat uncomfortable with the wardrobe, since on several occasions she had to hold on to the front part so as not to show too much. Her fans in Veracruz received her in the best way, praising her beauty and cheering her on her allegorical car.

Many have pointed out in networks that kim She is a very nice, humble, cheerful and respectful woman.

Recently, the model presented her new venture through her social networks.

It is about her line of lipsticks, which she presented through a video posted from her different accounts, causing a sensation among her thousands of admirers who follow her everywhere.

