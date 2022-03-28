Kimberly Flores with Celia Lora Friends?

Telemundo Kimberly Flores with Celia Lora

Kimberly Flores published a photo on her social networks that sparked good comments, in the snapshot the model is seen sharing with Celia Lora and her family.

Kimberly was invited to the birthday of the mother of the Mexican playmate, on her official Instagram account, Flores shared several videos and photos celebrating with Celia Lora and her parents and the playboy model, daughter of the Tri singer, Alex Lora invited the Guatemalan model and her husband to spend her mother’s birthday, Chela Lora, together in Mexico City.

This evening was very intimate because there were no other guests, the Lora family was able to share a special moment with their assistants. The Mexican singer, Alex Lora, delighted with a repertoire of his songs that was dedicated to his wife. In addition, Chela Lora’s birthday would have been held at the singer’s house where Kimberly and Edwin enjoyed an unforgettable evening.

Let us remember that both coincided in the last edition of “La Casa de Los Famosos” although the controversy originated when Flores suddenly left the competition due to a request from her husband, the singer Edwin Luna, of course the Mexican influencer Manelyk entered, although his presence in the competition broke his friendship with his colleague, Celia Lora.

“The rolling stones meet!” It was what Flores wrote in the publication and tagging the Lora family and her husband in the photograph, as we can see that a very rock style of the model with high boots and a leather jacket, an outfit that stole all eyes . On her part, Celia Lora responded to the photo with two emojis in love with her.

A follower did not miss the opportunity and commented: “it is good that @lacasadelosfamosos left good friendships”, which means that his fans were also very happy with the great link that exists between these two artists.

Are Kimberly Flores and Celia Lora friends?

After this photograph we confirm the good relationship of both, they met in “La Casa de Los Famosos” but their friendship continued its course and that is that once they met outside the program they continued to frequent and even made some collaborations for their social networks. One of this union would have been the interview that the Guatemalan model did to Celia Lora for her program on her YouTube.





Once Chela Lora’s birthday party was over, Kimberly Flores in her Instagram stories was sad to leave her friend whom she mentioned “already missing” and posted a selfie with the Mexican playmate, confirming that between the two there is a great friendship .





